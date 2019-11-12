VOGE ER 10: Electric Street bike with promising performance

- Features a liquid-cooled electric motor with a claimed top speed of 100kmph.
- Mid-mounted motor puts out 19PS of power.
- Delivers a claimed range of about 100-120km per charge.
Remember the Voge ER 10 electric bike we covered a little over a month ago? Well, it was finally showcased at EICMA and it looks near-production ready. Key features include a mid-mounted motor setup, decent set of underpinnings and a battery pack that offers an impressive range -- at least from a sporty commuter’s perspective.
It's powered by a liquid-cooled 6kW mid-drive electric motor that puts out 19PS of peak power and a maximum torque output of 42Nm. The combined power output can catapult the Voge ER 10 to a top speed of 100kmph. Pair this with a 60V/70Ah Panasonic lithium-ion battery and you have a company-claimed range of around 100km. This could increase to about 120km if you ease off on the throttle and keep the speed below 32kmph. Interestingly, the bike weighs in at just 115kg, which puts it in the range of most commuter motorcycles.
In terms of underpinnings, the Voge ER 10 features an upside-down fork, a multi-link adjustable rear shock, and disc brakes at both ends with ABS as standard. It also looks the part. The bike features an aggressive front fascia comprising an LED headlight flanked by wind deflectors. Its tall handlebars and slightly rear-set footpegs should make for a fairly relaxed riding posture. Other notable features include sharp tank extensions with integrated turn indicators and a forged aluminium chassis that holds the bike together.
Everything said and done, it’s highly unlikely that the Voge ER 10 will ever make it to India.
