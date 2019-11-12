VOGE ER 10: Electric Street bike with promising performance

In terms of underpinnings, the Voge ER 10 features an upside-down fork, a multi-link adjustable rear shock, and disc brakes at both ends with ABS as standard. It also looks the part. The bike features an aggressive front fascia comprising an LED headlight flanked by wind deflectors. Its tall handlebars and slightly rear-set footpegs should make for a fairly relaxed riding posture. Other notable features include sharp tank extensions with integrated turn indicators and a forged aluminium chassis that holds the bike together.

Everything said and done, it’s highly unlikely that the Voge ER 10 will ever make it to India.