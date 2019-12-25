TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 Race Edition

"Since its launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers in Nepal," TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President International Business R Dilip said in a statement.

The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same, he added.

Launched in September 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 comes with 124.79 cc engine that churns out 9.4 PS of power.