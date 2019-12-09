Top 5 Bike News Of The Week: KTM 390 Adventure and 250cc Husqvarnas Unveiled At IBW, BS6 Vespa And Aprilia Scooters Price List And More

The past week was a happening one thanks to India Bike Week, one of the largest biking festivals in India. KTM showcased its international portfolio from its range-topping 1290 Super Duke to its baby ADV, the 390 Adventure!

They also had a MotoGP bike there. Triumph pulled out all the stops at the event and launched the more hardcore version of its flagship Rocket 3. Internationally, Triumph pulled the wraps off its next-generation Tiger 900. Here are the 5 hottest happenings from last week.

KTM 390 Adventure Unveiled:

Along with giving Indian enthusiasts a glimpse of its baby adventure motorcycle, KTM also had a launch date for the 390 Adventure here. The India-spec ADV suffers from cost cutting in the suspension and tyre department. Know the upcoming adventure bike’s launch date, price and other details here.

Husqvarna unveils 250cc twins:

Husqvarna will not be launching the Vitpilen 401 and Svarpilen 401 soon but rather their smaller derivatives in the form of the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250.

Both motorcycles share their powertrain and underpinnings with the KTM 250 Duke but have more premium looking and aesthetically pleasing bodywork. Know the launch dates and pricing of these motorcycles here.

Triumph Rocket 3 Launched In India:

Triumph has launched its next-generation Rocket 3 in India. Abroad, the Rocket 3 comes in 2 variants: R and GT. Triumph has decided to launch only the hardcore R variant here for now.

The new Rocket 3 gets a larger 2500cc in-line triple motor that offers twice the amount of torque as that of a Suzuki Swift! It also loses significant weight, gets updated electronics and high spec suspension components. Know the India price and launch details about this torque monster here.

Triumph Tiger 900 Unveiled:

On the international stage, Triumph pulled the wraps off its Tiger 800 replacement: the Tiger 900. The all-new ADV comes in two guises, the road going Tiger 900 GT and the off-road focussed Tiger 900 Rally.

Triumph has extensively worked on the new motorcycle and it features a new motor, a new bolt-on frame, updated suspension, laced spoke wheels and upgraded electronics. Know more details like variants, India launch date and price here.

BS6 Vespa and Aprilia scooters price list revealed:

Updated BS6 Vespa and Aprilia scooter have already reached dealerships and they command a sizeable premium over their respective BS4 models.

The price difference between the BS4 and BS6 models range from Rs 17,000 to Rs 21,000. Know the reason for this significant price hike and the new prices here.