This Electric Superbike can adjust its ergonomics on the fly!

It also comes with 4G-enabled cloud connectivity, using which the motorcycle learns the user’s riding style. That said, how the motorcycle uses this data isn’t revealed clearly. As far as the range is concerned, the company claims over 321km per charge under a mix of city and highway riding conditions. Riding on the highway at around 100kmph will result in an estimated range of 323km. The brand says the motorcycle is capable of charging the 21.5kWh battery pack completely in less than three hours using a Level 2 charging system.

The motorcycle is claimed to pack a 202.7PS of power and is said to be capable of accelerating from 0-60mph (96.5kmph) in less than three seconds! There are two variants on offer: Hypersport HS and Hypersport Premier. The former comes with an inverted fork and a rear monoshock with a traditional double-sided swingarm, whereas the latter features premium Ohlins suspension on both ends, brakes from Brembo and a single-sided carbon fibre swingarm. The Hypersport Premiere is a limited-edition motorcycle with only 25 units available on sale.

The Hypersport HS will hit dealerships in the US in 2021, and its targetted price is USD 24,995 (around Rs 18.01 lakh). On the other hand, the Hypersport Premier will cost USD 39,995 (about Rs 28.81 lakh).

Tech pundit Tim Stevens posted a video of himself riding the Hypersport during CES 2020. He wrote, "The Damon Hypersport electric sports bike is shaping up to be something special. Check this out, touch a button and it morphs from a track-ready position to a commuter!"