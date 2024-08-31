The 3 Most Anticipated Car Launches of September 2024: Everything You Need to Know

2024 Hyundai Alcazar |

September 2024 will see some of the most exciting car launches in India. As the festive season approaches, car makers are preparing to make the most of this opportunity, knowing that many Indian buyers prefer to purchase new cars during this time. To meet this demand, three highly awaited models are set to be launched: the Tata Curvv ICE, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar, and MG’s new electric car, the MG Windsor EV. Let’s take a closer look at these cars and see what they offer to customers.

Tata Curvv |

Tata Curvv ICE

First on the list is the Tata Curvv ICE. The electric version of this car was launched last month, and now the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant is set to make its debut. Tata Motors will announce the price on 2nd September, marking the car’s official launch in the Indian market.

The Tata Curvv ICE model is expected to be priced between Rs 12-18 lakh, offering a range of options for buyers. Built on the new ATLAS platform, which was first introduced with the Curvv EV, this model is designed to accommodate various engine types. The ICE version will come with two turbo-petrol engine choices as well as a diesel option, providing flexibility and performance to suit different driving preferences.

Tata Curvv ICE |

The Tata Curvv will come with three engine options: a 1.2-litre direct injection turbocharged petrol engine (Hyperion), a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (Revotron), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (Kryojet). Buyers will have the choice between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, catering to different driving preferences. The Curvv will be offered in four distinct personas – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished – each with its unique features. Additionally, it will be available in a variety of colors, including Gold Essence, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red, Pure Grey, and Opera Blue.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar |

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

Next to the list is the facelifted version of the popular Hyundai Alcazar SUV, which is set to launch in India on 9th September. The Hyundai Alcazar is already established itself as a successful model in the Indian market, and this 2024 version brings several important upgrades. The new Alcazar will feature advanced technology and modern amenities, further solidifying its position in the competitive SUV segment.

The new Hyundai Alcazar continues to offer same engine options, including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 157.8bhp and 253Nm of torque. This engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Additionally, the 1.5-litre diesel engine provides 114.4bhp and 250Nm, with a choice between a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

MG Windsor EV |

MG Windsor EV

This month, another electric car is making its way into the Indian market. Known as the Cloud EV in markets like Indonesia, the MG Windsor EV will debut under a new name in India, with its launch set for 11th September.

The MG Windsor EV is set to impress with a range of premium features. Inside, it will offer a spacious rear seat for three passengers, complete with three-point seat belts and adjustable headrests that can recline up to 135 degrees for added comfort. The highlight of the cabin will be a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, called the GrandView Touch Display, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A digital instrument cluster, likely an 8.8-inch display, will also be included. For safety, the MG Windsor EV is expected to come with a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, parking sensors at both ends, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).