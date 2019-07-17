Techo Electra Neo, Raptor and Emerge electric scooters launched

These electric scooters are available in 50 dealerships across the country, with prices starting from Rs 43,000

The electric scooters are powered by a 250W motor.

Techo Electrica claims that these scooters have a range of 70-80km.

While the Raptor and Neo can be charged in 5-7 hours, the Emerge can be charged in 4-5 hours.

Pune-based startup Techo Electra has launched three all-new electric scooters called the Neo, Raptor and Emerge in India. While the base variant, the Neo, is priced at Rs 43,000, the Raptor and the Emerge will retail at Rs 60,771 and Rs 72,247 respectively (on-road Pune).

In terms of styling, the company has given a different approach to each of its e-scooters. While the Neo and the Raptor follow a sporty design language, the Emerge gets a retro Vespa-esque design.

Some of the features such as an LED headlamp, fully digital instrument and USB charging port are common between the three electric scooters. The Raptor and the Emerge gets an additional feature in the form of reverse assist.

Powering the trio is the same BLDC motor which produces 250W of power. While the Emerge gets a bigger 48V 28Ah lithium ion battery, the Raptor and the Neo are equipped with smaller 12V 32Ah and 12V 20Ah lead-acid batteries respectively.