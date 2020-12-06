Tata Motors kicks off year-end sales, offers discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on sedans, flagship SUV — check details

Tata Motors, homegrown car manufacturer, has officially started offering their annual year-end discounts to clear out old stocks with new, attractive offers.

Almost all the popular models of Tata Motors are on sale and customers looking to buy a new vehicle for the festive season on Christmas or New Year will do well to check out these offers.

The offers can range to up to discounts worth Rs 65,000 on select models which include Tata Tigor, Tata Tiago, and even the Tata Harrier flagship SUV and the Tata Nexon.

The Tata Motors discount scheme is on from December 1, 2020, and will be applicable throughout the month, according to reports.

Here are the most popular Tata Motors models on sale:

Tata Tigor