Tata Motors kicks off year-end sales, offers discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on sedans, flagship SUV — check details

Tata Motors, homegrown car manufacturer, has officially started offering their annual year-end discounts to clear out old stocks with new, attractive offers.
Almost all the popular models of Tata Motors are on sale and customers looking to buy a new vehicle for the festive season on Christmas or New Year will do well to check out these offers.
The offers can range to up to discounts worth Rs 65,000 on select models which include Tata Tigor, Tata Tiago, and even the Tata Harrier flagship SUV and the Tata Nexon.
The Tata Motors discount scheme is on from December 1, 2020, and will be applicable throughout the month, according to reports.
Here are the most popular Tata Motors models on sale:
Tata Tigor
The Tata Tigor is a sub-4 meter compact sedan that exhibits a "confident, understated and executive-oriented design", according to Tata Motors.
The exteriors feature a "bold, confident and sharp look", while the interiors "exude premium-ness and comfort".
The Tata Tigor is powered by the refined 1.2L BS6 Revotron petrol engine with 2 transmission options - 5 speed manual or 5 speed AMT for an engaging driving experience. The dual path suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable drive even in bad road conditions.
It is in the segment that competes with similar compact sedans such as Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, and Maruti Dzire.
It is listed with maximum benefits of ₹ 30,000 including consumer scheme of ₹ 15,000 and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000.
Tata Tiago
The Tata Tiago is an affordable entry-level hatchback that exhibits a "new sporty exterior design" with a "boldly-sculpted hood design, sleek tri-arrow designed piano black front grille", and "stylish dual-tone bumpers giving a new look to the front fascia", according to Tata Motors.
The Tata Tiago promises a "zippy drive with the new Revotron 1.2 Litre BS6 petrol engine" and "best in segment power of 86PS". It is also available in AMT.
It is in the segment that competes with similar entry-level hatchbacks such as Renault Kwid and Maruti S-Presso.
It is listed with maximum benefits of ₹ 25,000 including consumer scheme of ₹ 15,000 and exchange offer of ₹ 10,000.
Tata Harrier
The Tata Harrier, the flagship SUV of Tata Motors, is one of the most coveted vehicle models of the company, especially with the introduction of the 'Dark Edition' and the 'CAMO edition' of the SUV.
The Tata Harrier exhibits the "Impact Design 2.0 philosophy", with "strong proportions and expressive surfaces providing an incredible stance, powerful road presence and a sense of dynamism", according to Tata Motors.
The Tata Harrier also sports the "all-new 6-speed Automatic Transmission mated to the next generation Kryotec 170 Turbocharged BS6 Diesel engine" for an effortless driving experience.
The new Harrier Camo also tuned to the jungle-green aesthetic, with R17 blackstone alloys in wheels.
It is in the segment that competes with similar SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, the Hyundai Creta, and of course, the MG Hector.
It is listed with a total benefit of ₹ 65,000 including consumer scheme of ₹ 25,000 and exchange offer of ₹ 40,000. Customers interested in purchasing the CAMO and Dark Edition can avail the discount benefit of ₹ 40,000.
Tata Nexon
The Tata Nexon is a sub-4 meter SUV that exhibits a "box breaking SUV design that combines the practicality of an SUV with the style of a sports coupe", according to Tata Motors.
The Tata Nexon is powered by "120PS Turbocharged engines, 6 speed transmission and three drive modes – ECO, CITY & SPORT".
With both petrol and diesel options, the vehicle is in the segment that competes with similar sub-4 meter SUVs such as the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Brezza.
It is listed with limited offers which includes an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 on the diesel variant.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)