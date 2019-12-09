Skoda’s 2020 Auto Expo Lineup Revealed: Kia Seltos Rival, BS6 Rapid, Octavia RS245 And More

The made-in-India Kia Seltos Rival would take centrestage.

Skoda India is one of the few brands that will be present at the 2020 Auto Expo which is to be held from February 7-12. Here’s a quick look at the models that Skoda will showcase at the upcoming Auto Expo

The big ticket for Skoda at the Expo will be its upcoming made-in-India compact SUV to take on the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. The SUV, which will be based on the European Kamiq, is expected to be in near-production form at the Delhi show and will carry the Kamiq moniker.

It is the smallest SUV from Skoda yet and is based on VW Group’s MQB A0 platform, which is being localised in India. Globally, it is available with a choice of three engines: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel.

We expect the India-spec Kamiq to be a petrol-only SUV powered by the smaller turbocharged engines, while a factory-fitted CNG kit is likely to be offered as an option.

We already know that the Czech carmaker will be discontinuing its 1.5-litre diesel engine once the BS6 norms set in from April 2020. This means that it will get the India-spec Kamiq’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

The new locally made 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol will come with both manual and DSG automatic transmissions. What’s more, it may be offered with a CNG variant as well like the SUV. Meanwhile, Skoda is also working on the second-gen Rapid that will make its way to India sometime in 2021.

The current-gen Octavia may well be in its last stages but Skoda isn’t done with it yet. It plans to bring the most powerful version of the Octavia, the RS245, to India and will be showcasing it at the upcoming Auto Expo.

Only 200 units will be on offer once it is officially introduced. It is offered with a 2.0-litre TSI unit (245PS/370Nm) and is coupled with a 7-speed DSG (dual-speed gearbox).

Internationally, the Octavia RS245 is offered with 19-inch alloy wheels and it remains to be seen whether they will be available on the India-spec model.

Another Skoda sedan that is set to make its way here is the Superb facelift. It was recently spied with an emission testing kit, probably testing the new BS6 2.0-litre TSI. There won’t be a Superb diesel (at least in 2020) on offer as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is planning to ditch diesel engines for the short term.

The India-spec facelifted Superb’s 2.0-litre TSI will most likely come with the 190PS tune, and we expect Skoda to offer it with a 7-speed DSG. On the features front, Skoda is expected to offer features such as a bigger 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with connected car tech, a three-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

The mid-size SUVs segment has strong contenders in the form of the Jeep Compass and MG Hector. Skoda is set to enter the segment with its own mid-size SUV, the Karoq, that will make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The India-spec SUV is likely to get the VW Group’s latest 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine (150PS/250Nm), while diesel will not be part of the package. It is likely to be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG. We expect it to be priced above the Rs 20 lakh mark.

