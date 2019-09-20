Skoda Rapid Facelift Takes Superb’s Design Cues

- The China-spec Rapid borrows styling cues from Octavia and Superb.

- Exterior changes include a wider butterfly grille and split tail lamps.

- It is expected to come with a premium interior to cater its market.

- It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 110PS and 150Nm.

- Next-gen Rapid based on MQB platform not expected in India until 2021.