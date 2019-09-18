Skoda Kodiaq cheaper by Rs 2.37 Lakh in September 2019

- The Skoda Kodiaq Corporate Edition is priced at Rs 33 lakh, making it Rs 2.37 lakh cheaper than the Style variant it is based on.

- The Corporate Edition is not limited to existing Skoda customers and available to all.

- It gets features such as nine airbags, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control and leather upholstery.

- The Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission and AWD.

- The top-spec, feature-packed L&K variant of the Kodiaq continues to be priced at Rs 36.79 lakh (ex-Delhi).

- With the discount, the Kodiaq is now priced closer to rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.