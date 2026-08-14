Six-Time World Champion M C Mary Kom Drives Home The All-New 9th Generation Toyota Hilux In India

The Fighter meets the Fearless: Six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist Ms. M. C. Mary Kom drives home the All-New 9th Generation Toyota Hilux in India. |

New Delhi, August 14, 2026: Six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist Ms. M. C. Mary Kom recently took delivery of the All-New Hilux, marking a special association between the two icons who define strength, resilience and an unwavering spirit to go beyond limits.

Celebrating the occasion of Independence Day, the new vehicle was formally delivered to Ms. M.C. Mary Kom at Toyota outlet in New Delhi NCR.

The All-New Hilux, launched in India on July 28, 2026, carries forward Toyota’s legacy of a lifestyle pickup known for its legendary toughness, off-road performance and go-anywhere character. The new generation builds on this foundation with a more commanding design, enhanced comfort and technology, and greater versatility for both challenging terrain and everyday journeys.

Ms. M. C. Mary Kom’s journey from the boxing ring to becoming one of India’s most celebrated sporting icons reflects many of these qualities, with a career defined by discipline, perseverance and the ability to take on challenges head-on. Her association with the All-New Hilux brings together a celebrated sporting champion and an iconic pickup that share a strong performance-led character.

About the Ninth-Generation Hilux:

The recently launched All-New Hilux has garnered a strong response from customers across India, underscoring the growing appeal of vehicles that combine rugged capability, premium comfort, and lifestyle versatility. As one of Toyota's most celebrated global nameplates, Hilux has built an unparalleled legacy over five decades, earning the trust of customers in more than 180 countries and regions worldwide. With the introduction of the All-New Hilux, Toyota continues to bring globally acclaimed products and enriching mobility experiences to Indian customers.

The Ninth Gen Hilux has been designed under the "Tough & Agile" concept, with a bold exterior drawing inspiration from the Cyber Sumo design*, reflecting strength, stability, and a commanding road presence. Featuring a powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine the All-New Hilux is equipped with advanced features such as 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Multi Terrain Select (MTS) and Downhill Assist Control (DAC) engineered to tackle challenging terrains with confidence. It comes with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, and enhanced comfort features. Safety is strengthened with 7 SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), making the All-New Hilux a compelling blend of toughness, performance, comfort, advanced technology, and peace of mind for both everyday driving and adventure pursuits.