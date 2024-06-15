 Minda and HCMF Collaborate for Advanced Automotive Sunroof Solutions
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesMinda and HCMF Collaborate for Advanced Automotive Sunroof Solutions

Minda and HCMF Collaborate for Advanced Automotive Sunroof Solutions

In this collaboration, Minda Corporation and HCMF will share ownership equally, with a 50:50 joint venture.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
article-image

Minda Corporation Limited, the main company of Spark Mina, a major supplier of car parts to major car manufacturer and other top-level customers, has made an agreement to form a joint venture with HSIN Chong Machinery Works Co. Ltd (HCMF) from Taiwan. HCMF is known for making automotive sunroof and closure systems.

In this collaboration, Minda Corporation and HCMF will share ownership equally, with a 50:50 joint venture. Their goal is to bring advanced technology and top-notch manufacturing of sunroof and closure system for passenger cars to India by localizing production.

Read Also
Uno Minda To Increase Stake In Its Joint Venture With Westport To 76%
article-image

Headquartered in Taiwan, HCMF was established in 1961 with the aim of offering cost-effective and innovative products worldwide to its customers. The company specializes in several product categories including roof systems, comfort closure systems, door and closure mechanical systems, seat systems, and mechanical & mechatronic systems. HCMF operates through 29 sales, technical, and manufacturing facilities located across the globe.

Mr. Ashok Minda, Chairman & Group CEO of Minda Corporation, announced the signing of a Joint Venture Agreement with HCMF, marking a significant step towards advancing smart mobility solutions. This partnership underscores our dedication to Atmanirbhar Bharat, focusing on delivering complete system solutions including product design, development, and manufacturing for passenger vehicles.

Read Also
Uno Minda Announces 77,732 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

Commenting on the JV, Mr. Roger Hsi, Chairman, HCMF added, “HCMF is dedicated to provide world-class solutions for the automotive customers globally. We are excited to collaborate with Spark Minda to expand our footprint in India's burgeoning Indian vehicle market to develop and manufacture innovative integrated Automotive Sunroof and Closure systems for next generation vehicles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Minda and HCMF Collaborate for Advanced Automotive Sunroof Solutions

Minda and HCMF Collaborate for Advanced Automotive Sunroof Solutions

BMW R 1300 GS Hits Indian Shores, Priced at Rs 20.95 Lakh

BMW R 1300 GS Hits Indian Shores, Priced at Rs 20.95 Lakh

Isuzu Unveils 2024 MU-X SUV: Fresh Look and High-Tech Upgrades Revealed

Isuzu Unveils 2024 MU-X SUV: Fresh Look and High-Tech Upgrades Revealed

New Mini Cooper 3-Door Available for Booking in India

New Mini Cooper 3-Door Available for Booking in India

MG Raises Prices on Hector and Hector Plus Variants by Up to Rs 30,000

MG Raises Prices on Hector and Hector Plus Variants by Up to Rs 30,000