Kia Seltos launch today: Price, variants, features and everything you need to know

- The Seltos will be available with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine.

- It gets first-in-class features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch head-up display, three drive modes, ambient lighting, smart air purifier, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and more.

- It is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

- Will be available in two trim levels with both petrol and diesel engine options.

- It will rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur as well as mid-size SUVs such as the MG Hector and Tata Harrier.