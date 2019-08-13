Kia Carnival confirmed for India; A worthy alternative to Toyota Innova?

- The Kia Carnival is likely to go on sale in the first half of 2020.

- The Carnival is a premium MPV that is bigger than the Innova Crysta.

- It is likely to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine making 202PS and 440Nm.

- It is expected to be priced between Rs 24 lakh to Rs 26 lakh.

Kia is one of the latest manufacturers to set foot in India and the Seltos will kickstart the Korean brand’s operations in India. But what’s coming next is not the BMW M3 slaying Stinger GT or the subcompact SUV as per various speculations. Instead, Kia will be bringing in a premium MPV Carnival that will sit above the Toyota Innova Crysta. The Korean carmaker has confirmed the full-size MPV for India and here’s what the new Kia MPV is all about: