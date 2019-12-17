Jeep Compass December Offers: Savings Of Over Rs 2 Lakh

Jeep India has also joined the list of car manufacturers that are offering year-end discounts. It is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the Compass.

What’s more, Jeep is also throwing in free accessories worth Rs 56,000, thereby taking the total benefits to over Rs 2 lakh. Furthermore, customers can also avail additional offers and cash benefits by contacting their nearest Jeep dealership.

Note: Offers may vary upon the variant chosen and hence we request you to contact the nearest Jeep dealership for the exact details.

Currently, the Compass is available with two BS4-compliant engine options: a 1.4-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. Output figures for the petrol and diesel engines stand at 162PS/250Nm and 173PS/350Nm respectively.

Jeep already offers the BS6 diesel engine in the top-spec Trailhawk variant that produces 170PS of power and 350Nm of torque. A BS6-compliant petrol version of the Compass was recently spotted testing. It claims to churn out 7PS more than the current BS4 unit.

Meanwhile, the Compass is set to receive a facelift soon and it is expected to go on sale in India sometime in 2020. Jeep is expected to offer the facelifted Compass with features such as ventilated seats, connected car tech, and more.

The Compass is priced between Rs 15.6 lakh and Rs 23.11 lakh while the Compass Trailhawk is priced between Rs 26.8 lakh and Rs 27.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes against the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson, Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Hexa.

