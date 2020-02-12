India-bound Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed; Launch Soon

Recently unveiled in Russia as Hyundai Solaris facelift.

Has already been spotted testing in India.

Will get new 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from the Kia Seltos.

Launch likely by April 2020.

Prices are expected to range from Rs 8 lakh to 14 lakh.

Hyundai recently unveiled the next-gen Creta at the Auto Expo 2020. Now the carmaker is gearing up to debut the facelifted Verna as well. We believe it will be the updated Solaris (Verna is called Solaris in Russia), which debuted recently.

The Russia-spec model looks less polarising than the China-spec model. It features a sharper front fascia with triangular headlamps that flow into the cascading grille. The headlamps get LED units but it remains to be seen what the India-spec model will get. It also gets triangular fog lamp housing like the facelifted Elantra.

The side profile looks identical to that of the current model. The rear also remains largely unchanged but features slightly updated rear bumper and tweaked headlamps.

Inside, it features a mildly updated layout, with a redesigned central console with updated AC vents (similar to the Elantra facelift) flanking the new floating touchscreen infotainment system.

This time the facelifted Verna is expected to get a larger screen than the current model’s 7-inch unit. It will also get the connected features seen in the Venue, new Creta and the facelifted Elantra. Other features including the auto AC, sunroof and ventilated front seats are expected to remain unchanged.

Under the hood, the Verna facelift will get a set of BS6 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines which debuted on the Kia Seltos. These engines will also be on offer on the next-gen Creta. Here are the technical specs of both the engines:

Hyundai is expected to launch the Verna facelift in India by April 2020. It will continue to rival the likes of the upcoming fifth-gen Honda City, Toyota Yaris, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento. Prices of the Verna facelift are likely to range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

