Honda to unveil next-generation City on November 25

- The new Honda City is expected to launch in India in the second-half of 2020.

- Thai-spec City likely to feature updated 1.5-litre petrol engine and petrol-hybrid variant.

- Expected to be bigger in size and feature similar design language as the new Civic and Accord.

- It will also get a revamped cabin with more upmarket features than before.

The fifth-generation Honda City will make its global debut in Thailand on 25 November 2019. It has been spied while testing in camouflage and is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2020.