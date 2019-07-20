Hero Xtreme 200S, 200R prices hiked

The Xtreme 200R is now 1,000 more expensive than before.
The Xtreme 200S gets a marginal price increment of Rs 900.
Despite the price hike, the Xtreme 200S remains the most affordable fully-faired bike on sale.
Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of the Xtreme 200S and the Xtreme 200R. The naked variant now costs Rs 91,900, which is an increment of around Rs 1,000.
The Xtreme 200S, which is the fully-faired variant of the Xtreme 200R, was launched a few months ago at Rs 98,500. It now costs Rs 99,400 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). As of now, Hero hasn’t revealed the reason behind the price hike, but we expect it could be due to rising input costs.
Apart from this marginal price hike, there are no other changes to report. Powering both the motorcycles is the same 199.6cc air-cooled engine that generates 18.4PS of power and 17.1Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed transmission.
Suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic fork up front and a 7-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Now, we have ridden the motorcycle around the Buddh International Circuit, and you can read our review here.
However, if you are confused between the Xtreme 200R and the Xtreme 200S, here’s our image gallery comparison which might help you to make the right decision.
-By Alpesh
