Hero MotoCorp's premium adventure bike - XPulse 200 - awarded coveted 2020 Indian Motorcycle of the Year

New Delhi: XPulse 200 - the adventure motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has received the most prestigious recognition of the Indian two-wheeler industry - 'The Indian Motorcycle of the Year' (IMOTY), thus strongly establishing the Company's new modern premium brand appeal.

The flagship product of the company's premium portfolio, the XPulse 200 - a dynamic, on-road-off-road motorcycle - has redefined the Indian adventure motorcycle segment.

Within just a few months of its launch, the XPulse 200 has grabbed the attention of thrill-seekers, not just in India but also across countries in Asia, South America, and the Middle East.

Having a strong emphasis on performance, manoeuvrability, and aesthetics, the motorcycle has been designed and developed at Hero MotoCorp's world-class R&D set-up - The Centre for Innovation & Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

"We are delighted to receive the most coveted honour of the Indian automotive industry. 2019 has been a milestone year for us in augmenting our brand appeal as the 'Premium Hero'. It has been our conscious effort to design and develop new premium motorcycles and scooters that will redefine these segments. Our new range of premium products has been completely designed and developed by our own in-house engineers at the CIT. Going forward; we will continue to bring new products for our customers around the world in this segment", said Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

The IMOTY award was adjudged by an esteemed jury panel comprised of 12 of India's most renowned automotive experts from prominent automotive publications and news websites. The nominees were evaluated on several stringent parameters, including, value proposition, performance, comfort, fuel-efficiency, suitability to the Indian roads, etc.

