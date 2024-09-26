Euler Motors Launches Storm EV LCV with ADAS: Prices Start at Rs 8.99 Lakh

Euler Motors Launches Storm EV LCV with ADAS |

Euler Motors has introduced two new electric cargo vehicles under its Storm EV lineup, designed to cater to both intercity and intracity transport needs. The Storm EV LongRange 200 is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the more affordable Storm EV T1250 comes in at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Storm EV LongRange 200 is suited for longer intercity routes, while the Storm EV T1250 is ideal for shorter intracity trips. Both models come with a strong payload capacity of 1250 kg.

The Storm EV LongRange 200 comes equipped with a 30kWh battery that uses liquid cooling technology, powered by ArcReactor TM 200. This advanced cooling system, a first in its segment, ensures the battery performs well in all weather conditions and extends its lifespan. The battery is housed in a laser-welded, water, and dust-resistant pack with an IP67 rating and AIS 38 certification. For better thermal management, the vehicle uses a vapour compression engine. The chassis is designed with a special suspension system that absorbs vibrations, providing improved stability and a smoother driving experience.

Euler Motors places a strong emphasis on safety for both the driver and cargo, and with the launch of the Storm EV, it brings Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to the LCV segment for the first time. The vehicle is equipped with Night Vision Assist (NVA) to improve visibility during night-time driving and features front and reverse camera collision alerts to enhance safety on the road.

Euler Motors Launches Storm EV LCV with ADAS |

The Storm EV T1250, designed for intracity operations, offers a real-world range of 140 km and a body length of 8.2 feet, with a volumetric capacity of 220 to 260 cubic feet. Its fast-charging system, based on the DC001 protocol, can provide a 100 km range with just 30 minutes of charging. The T1250 is available in two versions—one for carrying regular loads and the other for heavier, denser cargo.

The Storm EV LongRange 200 is the first vehicle in its segment designed for intercity transport, offering an impressive real range of 200 km, making it ideal for trips between nearby cities like Delhi to Jaipur or Chennai to Vellore. With CCS fast charging, the vehicle can recharge for a 100 km range in just 15 minutes, ensuring easy access to highway charging points. It also boasts a spacious 10-foot body length and a 330 cubic feet volumetric capacity, providing ample space for cargo. The 8-leaf rear suspension enhances ride comfort, ensuring smooth transport for all types of loads.