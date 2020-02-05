Auto Expo 2020: Kia Motors India launches Carnival MPV - here are the details

Kia Motors India on Wednesday launched the much awaited Carnival MPV in the country. The car was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 and is the brand's second model in India.

The Carnival is offered in three variants: Premium, Prestige, and Limousine and has a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh (for the 7-seater Premium variant). The Carnival does not have any direct rivals, but sits sits above the Toyota Innova Crysta and under the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

The price point of the Carnival is also significantly lower than its closest rivals. The Toyota Innova Crysta is priced between Rs 15.36 lakh and Rs 23.02 lakh, while the Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes with a retail price of Rs 68.4 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore.

The MPV is offered with different seating layouts for up to 9 people and has already garnered 3,500 bookings. Kia Motors India said it had received more than 1,400 bookings for the new car on the first day of orders.

The car comes to India with a complete knock-down kit, that is, a kit of the completely non-assembled parts of the product.