Auto Expo 2020: Kia Motors India launches Carnival MPV - here are the details

Kia Motors India on Wednesday launched the much awaited Carnival MPV in the country. The car was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 and is the brand's second model in India.
The Carnival is offered in three variants: Premium, Prestige, and Limousine and has a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh (for the 7-seater Premium variant). The Carnival does not have any direct rivals, but sits sits above the Toyota Innova Crysta and under the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.
The price point of the Carnival is also significantly lower than its closest rivals. The Toyota Innova Crysta is priced between Rs 15.36 lakh and Rs 23.02 lakh, while the Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes with a retail price of Rs 68.4 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore.
The MPV is offered with different seating layouts for up to 9 people and has already garnered 3,500 bookings. Kia Motors India said it had received more than 1,400 bookings for the new car on the first day of orders.
The car comes to India with a complete knock-down kit, that is, a kit of the completely non-assembled parts of the product.
The Carnival boasts a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine good for 202PS of power and 440Nm of torque. This is combined with an 8-speed "Sportsmatic" transmission option.
The new car is jam packed with features, from electric sliding doors and auto headlamps to three-zone climate control and a dual-panel sunroof.
While not all variants offer the same amenities, features such as tilt and telescopic steering, power-folding ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, and a powered tailgate are available.
You can also use your smart watch to access 37 connected features on the car. Another feature is their 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and push-button start/stop as standard.
With a length of 5,115 mm and a 3,060 mm-long wheelbase, the Carnival is a big car. It also has Kia's tiger-nose grille design and a front bumper with chrome accents and air dam below the number plate.
Deliveries are expected to start from next month.
Kia is also showcasing its Seltos X-Line Concept, a bolder reinterpretation of the Seltos SUV along with Soul EV, Niro EV, compact SUV XCeed and compact utility vehicle Stonic.
(With inputs from CarDekho and PTI)
