Viveda The Wellness Village in Trimbakeshwar offers holistic healing rooted in Indian traditions

At the foothills of the Sahyadris, in the holy town of Trimbakeshwar and surrounded by serene lakes, nestles Viveda The Wellness Village. The integrated wellness centre infuses Indian values of hospitality and encourages the practice of healthy living through ancient Indian knowledge of wellness and health, promoting a healthy mindset and self-care to nourish the body, mind and soul.

Tanvi Chavan Deore, one of the directors at Viveda, shares that Nashik has historically been known as a place of rejuvenation, and that the city holds healing power. “We thought of establishing a wellness resort near Trimbakeshwar, but one that would be unlike most resorts in the country, which are either yoga-oriented, Ayurvedic, or focused on naturopathy,” she explains. They therefore decided to offer a holistic approach that includes naturopathy, homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga and other ancient Indian wellness practices. “Also, we didn’t want people to restrict their food habits, but to gradually understand the importance of Indian food philosophy,” explains the Nashik resident.

Tanvi Chavan Deore |

Set across 40 acres, the centre offers Complete Rejuvenation Program, Intense Detox Program, Pain Management Program, Yoga Retreat Program amongst others. These programmes range from short two-night getaways to immersive 21-night stays, all designed to nurture the mind, body and spirit.

Each journey begins with a one-on-one lifestyle consultation with a qualified expert, creating space to reflect on personal stressors and everyday pressures. The focus is on identifying the root causes behind physical and emotional symptoms, followed by a gentle detoxification process. This is then complemented by tailored nourishment therapies that help restore balance and strengthen the body’s natural immunity.

Anand Gokhale, Ex- Joint Commissioner Central GST, shares, “The wellness centre follows a truly holistic approach, seamlessly integrating ancient Indian wellness therapies. The programmes left me feeling rejuvenated physically, emotionally and mentally. The experience also offered a renewed sense of balance and clarity that extended well beyond the stay.”