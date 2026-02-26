Inside The Fragrant Sun, Mulshi: A handcrafted eco-farm stay rooted in nature

Tucked away near Gothe Village in Mulshi lies The Fragrant Sun, an 18-acre eco-farm stay that feels less like a getaway and more like a gentle return to nature. More than just a property, it is a deeply personal labour of love shaped by its owner, Kavita Berry, whose vision has been to create a space that is as soulful as it is sustainable.

Spread across the sprawling land are eight thoughtfully designed cottages, along with a meditation room, a cosy living area, a kitchen and a veranda dining space. Every corner of the property bears Berry’s creative touch, as she has personally designed and handcrafted much of the space, ensuring that it remains rooted in earthy, organic aesthetics.

“In 2017, my husband Sanjeev and I decided to open their home to guests, not as a commercial venture, but as a way to share the beauty of their surroundings while keeping the property self-sustaining,” says Berry.

Kavita and Sanjeev |

Their commitment to ethical living is evident in their practices: the space has solar energy, and in keeping with their philosophy of living in harmony with nature, they have consciously chosen not to install air conditioning. Even if it means closing during the peak summer months of April and May.

Architecture and design at The Fragrant Sun follow the same philosophy. The cottages are built using local materials such as mud plaster, stone and wood, blending seamlessly with the natural landscape. Inside, the decor tells a story—each piece carefully selected, handcrafted or up-cycled from vintage finds, creating a harmonious mix of rustic charm and understated luxury.

What truly sets the place apart, however, is its raw, unmanicured landscape. Unlike conventional resorts with perfectly trimmed lawns, The Fragrant Sun embraces the wild beauty of nature—fallen leaves, dried grass and all. While some might see it as untidy, Berry finds this untamed quality deeply appealing. She recalls how a visitor once remarked that she would “give her right hand” to create something so organically beautiful—something that evolved naturally rather than being meticulously planned.

Many guests have shared that the space exudes a strong sense of positive energy, and Berry admits that this very feeling is what makes her want to stay there endlessly. For her, the charm of The Fragrant Sun lies in its wild, untouched spirit—far removed from manicured gardens, yet profoundly comforting in its authenticity.

Dr Varun Nagaraj |

Dr Varun Nagaraj, Dean, S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, shares, “For me, the greatest value of being there is the opportunity to step away from everyday life and truly focus on my thoughts. On one occasion, I even spent five days there alone to work on an academic paper, and the calm, distraction-free environment made that possible. Visually, the place is beautiful, and the hospitality is excellent: attentive, yet never intrusive. You always know that someone is available if you want to talk or spend time together, and the meals are truly exceptional, which I consider a hallmark of The Fragrant Sun. My favourite space, however, is the common room. It feels like a private, expansive co-working area where you can spread out and work in complete solitude. While I have visited with my wife as well, I also enjoy going there alone. I often take my mountain bike and cycle through the surrounding villages and roads, and I have also spent time kayaking on the lake. Overall, it is a place that offers both solitude and meaningful engagement, depending on what you seek.”