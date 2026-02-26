Inside The Art Village Karjat — An Earth-Built Farm Stay Where Art Meets Nature

Tucked away in Karjat, The Art Village Karjat (AVK) is not just a place to stay, it is a living, breathing ecosystem where art, nature and mindful hospitality exist in seamless harmony. The space was built with a simple yet profound guiding principle: respect the land, its creatures and its rhythms.

“From the very beginning, the ethos has been clear that the flora and fauna are not to be disturbed, but celebrated. Designed as an almost zero-carbon footprint project, the entire property has been constructed using earth as its primary material. Sustainability is woven into everyday living here, with a grey water plant recycling 5,000 liters of water daily, ensuring that nothing goes to waste,” shares Ganga Kadakia of AVK.

Ganga Kadakia |

It is also a sanctuary of sorts. The land is shared with rescued animals and native wildlife, from snakes and soft-shell turtles to a vibrant array of birds. Rather than imposing on this natural habitat, the founders have consciously chosen to inhabit the space as gently and non-invasively as possible, acknowledging that they are guests in nature’s home.

What makes AVK truly distinctive is its interdisciplinary spirit. It is a meeting ground for fine artists, farmers and even practitioners of astro sciences, all engaging in a continuous exchange of knowledge and creativity. Artists arrive from across India and the world — from traditional Patachitra artists of Odisha to Molella and Matani Pachedi artisans of Rajasthan, as well as mask makers from Majuli, Assam. “This has created a rich, evolving ‘sharing circle’ where students, schools, colleges and even corporate groups come to engage in artistic and reflective experiences,” she adds.

Hospitality here is both intimate and unconventional. The property has six rooms spread across three spacious cottages, with two rooms in each. Designed for openness and community, each room is large enough to comfortably accommodate four adults. Built entirely with earth, the rooms naturally maintain a cooler temperature than the outside environment. Bathrooms are open to the sky, allowing guests to feel connected to nature even in the most private moments. Expansive bay windows and verandas invite quiet mornings with tea or reflective evenings under the stars.

Art is not just something to observe here. It is something to experience. “Guests are introduced to an art session upon arrival and depending on the day, this could range from watercolor painting and printmaking to calligraphy, sound therapy, yoga, Kathak dance or Hindustani classical music. The idea is not to follow a fixed itinerary, but to immerse oneself in whatever creative energy unfolds,” she says.

Beyond art, the property offers a wealth of nature-centric experiences. The AVK kund, a stunning stepwell-style swimming pool, draws inspiration from traditional Indian architecture. At the center of the land stands a massive 20-foot meditation egg housing a shivling, surrounded by a lotus-inspired structure, a space designed for stillness and introspection.

Guests can walk through the fields and even participate in harvesting with the team. The farm is also home to rescued horses, a gaushala and goats, reinforcing AVK’s commitment to compassionate living.

“For recreation, there is a pickleball court, while the café serves as the social heart of the village — a space for pizza-making workshops, farm-to-table meals and conversations that linger long after the plates are cleared. A dedicated library for young adults adds another layer of quiet retreat,” she adds.

For those wishing to explore more, AVK curates visits to Karnala Bird Sanctuary, nearby animal shelters, waterfalls and trekking trails. Yet, no matter where guests wander, everything ultimately circles back to the same philosophy: art, nature and a deep respect for the world around us.

At The Art Village Karjat, every stay is more than a holiday, it is an invitation to slow down, create, connect and experience the beauty of living in balance with the earth.

Harshh Lunia |

Harshh Lunia, actor, jeweller and founder of Tabdak Tabdak India, shared “For me, it is a place that brings you back to the natural rhythm of life, a space where you can reset, recharge, absorb everything that The Art Village has created, and then return home feeling restored. It is a complete experience in itself. Even the swimming pool is unlike a conventional one; designed like a traditional stepwell and the village is built using recyclable and natural materials, it adds to the uniqueness of the stay, as does the food, which is distinct from most places you might visit. The space represents how every village in India ideally should be: sustainable, open, spacious and alive, with an unmistakable energy that you can truly feel. Whether you want to meditate, swim, play pickleball or simply be in nature, it offers something for everyone. It is a space where an entire family can come together, some can engage in sports, others can relax by the pool, enjoy the food, or spend time in the earth-built cottages. There is also a cultural and community space where people can participate in activities, make music or simply enjoy solitude. In essence, it is a place for anyone seeking peace, with or without company. Additionally, the fact that they provide a home to rescued animals makes it even more extraordinary.”