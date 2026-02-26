Inside Mother and Stories Farm, Konkan: A slow-living homestay rooted in nature

Nestled in the quiet rhythms of the Konkan countryside, Mother and Stories Farm is more than just a homestay. It is a way of life rooted in slowing down, reconnecting and living with intention.

The journey to this tranquil space began far from the village, in the bustle of city life. Reshma Raut of the homestay recalls how she and her husband were once immersed in a fast-paced urban existence, caught in the constant rush of deadlines, routines and expectations. These questions only deepened over time, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the family found themselves confined together at home. The pause forced them to reassess their priorities, leading to a stronger desire to seek clarity and meaning beyond the city’s relentless tempo. However, everything began to shift after the birth of their children.

The introspection eventually guided them to move to Konkan, to her husband’s native village. Initially, the transition was not seamless. Accustomed to the structured pace of urban living, they struggled to adapt to the village’s slower, more organic rhythm. Time moved differently there, and life followed the cycles of nature rather than the ticking of a clock.

The move to Mulade village was extremely different. Their experience with slow living was no longer just an abstract idea, but a natural, everyday practice. Gradually, however, they began to embrace this new way of living. Their children no longer woke up to blaring alarms but to the soft melodies of birdsong. They ran around barefoot, played freely in the mud, climbed trees and absorbed the simplicity of outdoor life. The change reflected in their well-being — they ate better, slept more deeply and grew more connected to their surroundings.

Through this experience, the family gained a profound understanding of how they wanted to live. Slow living was no longer just an abstract idea, but a natural, everyday practice. And from this philosophy, Mother and Stories Farm was born: a space that invites others to step away from the rush and rediscover the beauty of a simpler, more mindful way of life.

Their homestay is set on a farm that has orchards of Alphonso mangoes, black pepper, coconuts, among other produce. “It’s not just what the guests can see, but also the smells. Every season is different and brings a different fragrance,” she explains. She adds that they have a policy where guests must book a minimum of three nights, as that is the only way to truly experience the place. “Our stay is like visiting your grandmother’s home as a child: a safe, caring space where you don’t have to worry about anything. That is the feeling we want to create for our guests,” she explains.

Food here is deeply rooted in seasonality and tradition. Meals are crafted using locally available fruits, vegetables and seafood, and prepared in authentic Malvani home-style cooking. Staying true to their earthy approach, dishes are cooked over a woodfire in handmade earthen pots sourced from a local artisan. The result is not just a meal, but a sensory connection to the land and its traditions.

In its simplicity, warmth and authenticity, Mother and Stories Farm offers more than a stay. It offers a return to the comforts of home, wrapped in the beauty of nature.

Kalyan Karmakar, author and food and travel writer |

Kalyan Karmakar, author and food and travel writer, shares, “I had never stayed at a homestay or on a farm before, and the experience truly exceeded all my expectations. I believed I was familiar with Malvani cuisine, but staying here opened me up to an entirely new and authentic world of flavours. The experience was deeply warm and family-oriented. Reshma and her family, personally prepared many of the meals, while a local cook, Payal, made traditional bhakris. What made it especially memorable was the way they explained each dish to me as I was eating it, which added a meaningful cultural and personal layer to the entire experience.”