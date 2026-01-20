 How Anju Mishra built Glampx Everest, a luxury glamping retreat near Pawna Lake
How Anju Mishra built Glampx Everest, a luxury glamping retreat near Pawna Lake

A former corporate professional creates a nature-led luxury glamping experience near Lonavala

Pooja PatelUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
article-image

Anju Mishra took a leap of faith when she left a lucrative corporate career to pursue a passion project of her own. She went on to found Glampx Everest Glamping, a luxury glamping retreat by Pawna Lake near Lonavala. Rooted in a deep respect for nature and complemented by thoughtfully designed comforts, the experience is tailored for travellers seeking a balance of calm, adventure and understated indulgence.

“I started in 2019 on my one-acre property with four glamping tents, and today there are six. I’ve been careful not to expand beyond that, as I want to avoid overcrowding and preserve a sense of exclusivity. The idea is to offer guests a true nature-led experience, away from crowds and distractions.” 

It is unique because it’s designed with intention—privacy, comfort, and emotional experience. Being a female-led property, we focus deeply on safety, warmth, aesthetics, and thoughtful details that make guests feel genuinely cared for, not just hosted. We have added comfort but made sure it should not feel like a hotel or resort. The idea is to have a balance of luxury and rawness 

The 16-by-16 glamping tents are equipped with essential comforts, including a bed, an attached washroom, shower and geyser. The retreat follows a largely fixed menu, offering evening snacks, dinner and breakfast, with barbecue available on special request. Guests can also opt for experiences such as a seasonal waterfall visit, a unique dining setup and bonfires. While some visitors ask for games or DJs, Mishra prefers to stay true to the philosophy of Glampx Everest. “People come here to slow down, connect with nature and experience the destination itself—things they already have plenty of in the city,” she says.

Sagar Dudani, entrepreneur, shares, “When you enter here, you feel the energy. Everything is nature-oriented, and every space is designed thoughtfully. Their café without walls is special. I hadn’t ever grilled my barbecue before and loved that experience as well. Most importantly, the owner is inspirational and hosts you like it’s still Day 1 for her, with the same energy and the same passion.”

