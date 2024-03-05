Celsia Bocarro: This Travelling Grandmother And Indologist Is Still A Sought-after Tour Guide

From the author of Freedom At Midnight Dominique Lapierre to former governor of Maharashtra Dr PC Alexander, to delegations of senators, diplomats and associations of professionals from nations as diverse as France, Germany, Belgium and Syria Celsia Bocarro has worked as a regional-level tourist guide since 1976. Simultaneously, Celsia has also served as a French/ German interpreter and translator for various corporate clients.

Now a great grandmother who calls herself a “travelling grandmother”, Celsia has worked on a regular basis as a tour director, accompanying French/German/English-speaking groups through various regions of India,” she said. “In addition, I have often been invited as a resource person and lecturer on different aspects of Indian culture such as art, archaeology, philosophy, religion, traditions and social practices in India.”

Trained as a biochemist, she gave up working for a few years to look after her baby, but then took a course to become a certified tour guide, later learning German and French because there was a demand for guides who could speak foreign languages. Celsia is the daughter of the late social activist Prof Almeida, after whom Almeida Park in Bandra is named.

On two occasions, Celsia was invited to France to give a series of talks as an Indologist promoting tourism to India. “It is the passion of sharing things about my country that drives me,” Celsia said.

She recently concluded a tour on which she was a guide, escort and a faculty member who gave lectures, along with the likes of William Dalyrymple, to a group of CEOs from US and Europe who travelled to Agra, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Mumbai.

“Well-trained and licensed tourist guides are important to establish a good reputation of tourist practices and destinations,” said Jerroo Bharrucha, president of the Tourist Guides Association Of Mumbai. “Senior tour guides like Celsia play the role of brand ambassadors of our tradition of hospitality.”