World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2026: King George V Memorial Trust, Sukoon Nilaya Call for Wider Access in Maharashtra

Dr Eric Borges and Ashwini Bhide light the diya at the start of the event |

The King George V Memorial Trust and Sukoon Nilaya Palliative Care Centre on Saturday marked World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2026 with a glittering event at the Nehru Centre in Worli. Attended by several dignitaries, including Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide as the Guest of Honour, the event highlighted the need for palliative care for patients living with serious, life-limiting illnesses beyond cancer.

Dr Eric Borges, Chairperson of both organisations, stated that there is a significant unmet need for palliative care among non-cancer patients. In Maharashtra alone, an estimated 2.6 million people may require such care, but only 20,000 have access to holistic and comprehensive services. Adults and children living with advanced chronic neurological, lung, kidney and liver diseases also require pain relief, symptom management, rehabilitation and counselling, as well as assistive devices where necessary.

Chief Guest, Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Maharashtra, could not attend the event due to pressing administrative duties, but shared a video message |

Although the Chief Guest, Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Maharashtra, could not attend the event due to pressing administrative duties, he shared a video message, saying, “There is a growing need for more such organisations across India and it is equally important to encourage more people to volunteer their time and offer companionship, emotional support and care to those who need love, comfort and dignity during the most difficult phases of their lives. Viksit Bharat is not just about a higher GDP or increased incomes. It is also about building a compassionate and inclusive society where every individual is treated with dignity and care.”

Echoing these sentiments, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said, “A few days ago, I visited the Centre and witnessed its exemplary work. I learnt that palliative care is a critical need, particularly for patients with illnesses such as heart failure, lung disease, kidney failure, stroke and dementia, for whom a cure may not always be possible. I see opportunities for the BMC, its hospitals and the Trust to collaborate.”

Referring to the Trust’s adult day-care centres, she added, “As our Honourable Governor has directed, we need more adult day-care centres. The BMC can join hands with the Trust to establish centres across Mumbai’s seven administrative zones.”

Discussions also focused on ‘pain management, an essential part of palliative care’ which is also the theme of this year’s World Hospice and Palliative Care Day. Dr Borges said, “The journey of caring for people who are suffering has been deeply moving and has taught us invaluable lessons about compassion, care, love and dignity. I have always believed that the best outcomes in healthcare can be achieved by combining knowledge with compassion. Over the years, palliative care in Mumbai and many other parts of the world has largely been understood as end-of-life or hospice care. However, it goes far beyond that. We now know that extending the same level of care provided to terminally ill cancer patients to those living with non-cancer conditions can significantly improve their quality of life.”

The evening concluded with musical magic featuring tabla player Vidushi Anuradha Pal, sarangi maestros Ustad Sabir and Shahrukh Khan, and 11-year-old flautist and pianist Master Anant Lad, who delivered memorable performances.