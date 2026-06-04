World Environment Day 2026: How Three Angels of Mumbai Are Driving Environmental Change Across Maharashtra

Dr Chinuu Kwatra at beach clean-up |

On World Environment Day, The Free Press Journal revisits the work of three environmental changemakers who were featured under Angels of Mumbai. These green warriors have spent several years cleaning beaches and mangroves, improving waste management, and mobilising lakhs of citizens for a greener future. They have been consistent in their efforts to address some of the region's pressing environmental challenges. From removing tonnes of waste from beaches and mangroves to building community-led recycling systems and waste management programmes, their work has engaged lakhs of volunteers and residents across Maharashtra. Today, we take a look at the impact they have created since last World Environment Day.



From Thane's Slums to the UN Stage: Dr Chinuu Kwatra, Founder, Khushiyaan Foundation and Beach Warriors

Unless you have been living under a rock, you have surely come across the inspiring work of Dr Chinuu Kwatra on social media. He has been actively working towards cleaner beaches and public spaces through community-driven clean-up initiatives. Between April 2025 and March 2026, the organisation conducted 152 community clean-up drives, bringing together 9,529 volunteers. These efforts resulted in the collection of 1,48,503 kg of waste, of which 98,823.9 kg was converted into recyclable material.

In addition to community-led clean-ups, his organisations also supports daily clean-up activities carried out by waste pickers. Between November 2025 and March 2026, waste pickers conducted 250 daily clean-ups, helping recover 29,410 kg of recyclable waste. Through these sustained efforts, the organisation continues to contribute towards waste recovery, recycling, and cleaner public spaces.

Reflecting on the journey, Dr Kwatra notes that the initiative has evolved over the past 12 years from working in the slums of Thane and on the beaches of Mumbai for 438 weeks to presenting its work at the United Nations in Bangkok and representing India at the BRICS Youth Entrepreneurship Working Group. He credits the progress to the support of volunteers, communities, and well-wishers who believed in the vision.

Community-Led Waste Management: Kedar Sohoni, Founder, Green Communities Foundation

What began as a grassroots effort to address waste management has grown into a large-scale community-led movement across rural Maharashtra. Goregaon resident Kedar Sohoni is currently working across eight talukas and more than 550 villages in Raigad district, building waste management systems based on community participation, scientific segregation, and responsible recycling.

In the last one year, his organisation has expanded its operations to 188 new villages and collected 1,47,022 kg of dry waste. Of this, 1,46,721 kg was scientifically segregated, while 1,33,023 kg of recyclable material was diverted from landfills and sent for recycling and resource recovery.

According to the organisation, these efforts helped prevent an estimated 230–270 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and contributed to saving more than 2,000 trees by reducing pressure on natural resource extraction. In villages where waste was once openly dumped or burnt, communities are increasingly adopting cleaner and more environmentally conscious waste management practices.

Sohoni also works on ward-level waste management programmes in the city and over the past year, he partnered with more than 35 housing societies in P-East ward and collected over 31,000 kg of dry waste for responsible recycling.

The foundation has also focused on informal settlements, where waste management remains a significant challenge. In a slum near Ghatkopar, the organisation established a community-based waste management programme that has onboarded more than 900 households. The initiative has collected over 23,000 kg of dry waste, helping prevent littering and dumping while promoting responsible waste disposal practices.

Cleaning Coastlines, Building Awareness: Dharmesh Barai, Founder, Environment Life Foundation

Dharmesh Barai at a mangrove clean-up |

For Dharmesh Barai, environmental conservation is as much about community participation as it is about cleaning ecosystems. A Navi Mumbai resident, in the last one year alone, he has led more than 52 mangrove and coastal clean-up drives across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad, mobilising over 20,000 participants and removing approximately 350 tonnes of waste from beaches and mangrove ecosystems.

The collected marine debris included thermocol, footwear, bags, medical and cosmetic waste, grocery packaging, plastic bottles, glass liquor bottles, discarded furniture such as sofas and chairs, and various other forms of waste. These large-scale clean-up efforts were supported by corporate houses, social organisations, women's groups, school and college students, and citizens from across the state.

The organisation's work has also extended to freshwater ecosystems. Its team conducted clean-up drives at three waterfalls — Artist Village in Belapur, Kalmandavi Waterfall in Palghar district, and Vanalaxmi Waterfall in Vangani. The initiative engaged more than 350 citizens and cleared over 600 kgs of litter, including plastic, clothes, footwear, and liquor bottles.

Alongside these field activities, Barai has focused on environmental education and outreach. Through awareness sessions conducted for train commuters, school and college students, and participants at various social programmes, the initiative has directly connected with around 20,000 people.

His commitment to environmental conservation has been marked by consistency. Since launching the mangrove clean-up initiative on August 15, 2020, his team has completed 302 consecutive weeks of clean-up drives. During this period, more than 1.25 lakh citizens have participated in the initiative, helping remove over 1,200 tonnes of waste from the coastline of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.