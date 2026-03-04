When goodness took the stage: The Free Press Journal awards 11 change-makers who are making this city a better place to live, one life at a time

The eleven winning Angels of Mumbai with their team-members and jury chairperson Justice S J Kathawalla and jury member Chetna Gala Sinha |

It was an evening of recognition, gratitude and shared purpose as Season 2025 of The Free Press Journal’s Angels Of Mumbai came to an end with the felicitation of 11 individuals and organisations working to improve Mumbai in diverse fields, ranging from healthcare access, education and community development to environmental action and social inclusion.

Gargi Mashruwala, Director, St Jude India Child Care Centres, receiving the award from Sachindra Salvi, MD, GICHF; and Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Veetika Deoras, senior vice-president (marketing & brands), IHCL. On the far left is Suresh Chokhani, philanthropist and director, Lakshachandi Developer Pvt Ltd. On the far right is Shalini Jatia, officer-in-charge, ImPaCCT Foundation, Pediatric Oncology, Tata Memorial Centre |

Dr Edsel Pereira receives the award on behalf of Padma Shri Fr Joseph Pereira, Founder-trustee, Kripa Foundation, from Maharashtra State Election Commission secretary Dr Suresh Kakani (IAS) |

Angels of Mumbai, an initiative of The Free Press Journal newspaper to spotlight individuals and organisations working selflessly to address pressing social challenges in and around Mumbai, has completed six seasons, a commitment to the idea of Storytelling For Good.

Aman Sharma, Co-founder, Training and Educational Centre For Hearing impaired (TEACH), receiving the award from Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and others. On the far right is Kuldip Kaura former CEO, Vedanta |

Dr Tatyana Dias, Founder & CEO, Veruschka Foundation, receiving the award from Justice S J Kathawalla and actor Chahatt Khanna. On the left are Carol Goyal (managing director, Aesthetic Intelligence Lab) and Nisha JamVwal |

Chief Guest Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra, addressed the audience and said Mumbai is also a city of compassion besides being the economic capital. “This is a truly one-of-a-kind awards event by The Free Press Journal, where a jury member, instead of charging any fee for their deliberations, donated Rs 5 lakh from his pocket to support the winners.” Lodha was referring to Justice S J Kathawalla, retired judge of the Bombay High Court and chairperson of the Angels of Mumbai jury, who gave an additional special award of Rs 1 lakh each to five of the winners.

Chief Guest Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra |

Pushpa Subramanian and Lata Srinivasan, Co-founders of Gyaandaan Foundation (Sampoorna Shiksha), receiving the award from Mayor Ritu Tawde. On the left are Suchita Bhikane (executive director MahaTransCO); Kala Ghoda Arts Foundation chairperson Brinda Miller; Nazia Sharma (director, Cushman & Wakefield); actor Madhoo. On the far right is Dr Navasikha Duara, Associate Professor & In-Charge Principal, SVKM's Pravin Gandhi College of Law |

Hutokshi Rustomfram, Founder-trustee, Save Rani Bagh Botanical Garden Foundation with her co-founders, receiving the award from Dr Anantharaman Subramaniyan (V-P, Siemens Ltd); Ronnie Screwvala and Maharashtra State Election Commission secretary Dr Suresh Kakani (IAS). On the left is conservation architect Vikas Dilawari |

Mumbai’s mayor Ritu Tawde, present as guest of honour, said it is when citizens and civil society work together with government agencies that meaningful change happens. “I truly commend this initiative by The Free Press Journal that recognises people working behind the scenes for other Mumbaikars. It was a moment of joy for me to meet some of them. If the administration, elected representatives and the power of the people come together, I believe no task is impossible,” she shared.

Guest of honour Ritu Tawde, Mayor Of Mumbai |

Dr Eric Borges, Chairperson, Sukoon Nilaya Palliative Care Centre & King George V Memorial Trust, receiving the award from Nilesh Gupta, MD, Vijay Sales. On the right are Dr Girish L Telang, Retired Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Roche India Management Center; Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha; Veetika Deoras, senior vice-president (marketing & brands), IHCL; and Sachindra Salvi, MD, GICHF |

Kedar Sohoni, Founder, Green Communities Foundation, receiving the award from Dr Anatharaman Subramaniyan (V-P, Siemens Ltd); Ronnie Screwvala and Maharashtra State Election Commission secretary Dr Suresh Kakani |

Philanthropist entrepreneur and film producer Ronnie Screwvala, also guest of honour, said the spirit of giving back through time and effort is what truly defines India. "People assume you need grey hair and a large bank balance to contribute meaningfully. But in India, we have repeatedly seen that volunteering, what I call ‘sweat equity’ is the truest form of philanthropy. That spirit of giving back, through time and effort, is what truly defines this country," he said.

Guest of honour Ronnie Screwvala, philanthropist, entrepreneur, film producer |

Justice S J Kathawalla (retired judge, Bombay HC, and chairperson of the Angels Of Mumbai jury, with award-winners Pushpa Subramanian and Lata Srinivasan, Co-founders of Gyaandaan Foundation (Sampoorna Shiksha). Gyaandaan was among five award-winning Angels of Mumbai to whom Justice Kathawalla gave a special award of Rs 1 lakh each. The other four were Aman Sharma of TEACH, Paramjeet Singh of DBM India, Fr Joseph Pereira of Kripa Foundation and Gargi Mashruwala of St Jude India Child Care Centres |

Rashmi Misra, Founder-president, VIDYA, receiving the award from Mayor Ritu Tawde. From the left, Suchita Bhikane (executive director MahaTransCO); Kala Ghoda Arts Foundation chairperson Brinda Miller; actor Madhoo; Nazia Sharma (director, Cushman & Wakefield) |

Sheetal Agarwal, Founder & Director, Clownselors Foundation, receiving the award from Justice S J Kathawalla and Nisha JamVwal. On the left are NIlesh Gupta, MD, VIjay Sales; and Carol Goyal (managing director, Aesthetic Intelligence Lab). Also on stage is actor Chahatt Khanna |

Paramjeet Singh, Co-founder, DBM India, receiving the award from Mayor Ritu Tawde. On the left are Suchita Bhikane (executive director MahaTransCO); Nazia Sharma (director, Cushman & Wakefield); Kala Ghoda Arts Foundation chairperson Brinda Miller and actor Madhoo |

THE JURY MEMBERS SPEAK

Chetna Gala Sinha, founder, Mann Deshi Bank & Mann Deshi Foundation; Archana Chandra, CEO, Jai Vakeel Foundation; Justice S J Kathawalla, retired judge, Bombay High Court, chairperson of the Angels Of Mumbai jury; and Amita Chauhan, philanthropist & board member, Social Venture Partners India being felicitated by Abhishek Karnani, president, The Free Press Journal |

Justice S J Kathawalla, retired judge, Bombay High Court, chairperson of the Angels Of Mumbai jury |

"It is easy to acquire. It is far harder and far nobler to give, to give time, to give strength, to give compassion, to give when no one is watching. That is the real definition of giving. And that is precisely what each and every one of our angels of Mumbai has chosen to do. This is my third year serving as jury chair and once again, I was humbled…What remains constant is the integrity, innovation and sheer perseverance displayed by every single angel," shared Justice S J Kathawalla, retired judge, Bombay High Court, chairperson of the Angels Of Mumbai jury.

Chetna Gala Sinha, founder, Mann Deshi Bank & Mann Deshi Foundation |

"A great job by The Free Press Journal to put these unsung heroes from diverse fields in the limelight. It was a tough jury process to make a choice," she said. Chetna Gala Sinha, founder, Mann Deshi Bank & Mann Deshi Foundation

Amita Chauhan, philanthropist & board member, Social Venture Partners India |

"The jury process was interesting, and it was fascinating to read about all the different causes people are working on in the pieces published by The Free Press Journal during the year," shared Amita Chauhan, philanthropist & board member, Social Venture Partners India.

Archana Chandra, CEO, Jai Vakeel Foundation |

"It was difficult for the jury to choose the winners because all those featured by The Free Press Journal in the Angels of Mumbai are winners in their own right for what they are doing and accomplishing," shared Archana Chandra, CEO, Jai Vakeel Foundation

THE WINNERS

The winning Angels of Mumbai are Gargi Mashruwala, Director, St. Jude India Child Care Centres; Padma Shri Fr. Joseph Pereira, founder of Kripa Foundation; Aman Sharma, Co-founder, Training and Educational Centre For Hearing impaired (TEACH); Dr Tatyana Dias, Founder & CEO, Veruschka Foundation; Pushpa Subramanian and Lata Srinivasan, Co-founders, Gyaandaan Foundation (Sampoorna Shiksha); Hutokshi Rustomfram, Founder-trustee, Save Rani Bagh Botanical Garden Foundation; Dr Eric Borges, Chairperson, Sukoon Nilaya Palliative Care Centre & King George V Memorial Trust; Kedar Sohoni, Founder, Green Communities Foundation; Rashmi Misra, Founder-president, VIDYA; Sheetal Agarwal, Founder & Director, Clownselors Foundation; and Paramjeet Singh, co-founder, DBM India.

Abhishek Karnani, president, The Free Press Journal, with Dr Girish L Telang; Retired Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Roche India Management Center |

Papa CJ, comedian and performance artist, with Abhishek Karnani and Amy Fernandes, co-director, LiteratureLive, The Mumbai LitFest |

Members of the winning Angel Save Rani Bagh Botanical Garden Foundation |

Audience listening with rapt attention |

Ashok Karnani, director, The Free Press Journal, with Dr Hemant Hegde, Kamal Udwadia Foundation |

The evening kicked off with a performance by the Mumbai Police Band performed |

Abhishek Karnani presents the Philanthropic Leadership Honoree award to actor Chahatt Khanna |