Veruschka Foundation’s Cook for Change Challenge Season 3 showcases culinary skills of persons with disabilities

Winners Neeta Ladhani, Nandini Ladhani, Manali Karmarkar, Anuradha Khumbhar, Poonam Gaonkar and Fr Savio Fernandes |

One of the winners of The Free Press Journal’s Angels of Mumbai Season 2025, Veruschka Foundation, concluded its Cook for Change Challenge Season 3 yesterday, which celebrates the culinary talent of persons with disabilities. After four culinary rounds designed to test both creativity and technical skill, an awards ceremony was conducted to announce and felicitate the three winners at Novotel Mumbai International Airport. The event saw participation from contestants, their family members, and members of the CSR and philanthropy community.

“I am heartened and happy by the support and appreciation that this inclusive initiative has received. The competition brought out the best in our very talented participants,” shared Dr Tatyana Dias, Founder and CEO of the NGO. “This challenge is more than a competition—it is a movement that demonstrates that ability, passion, and opportunity can come together to transform lives and perceptions.”

The regional rounds were hosted in partnership with hospitality institutes across four cities: RPH Institute of Hotel Management (Mumbai); BGS Institute of Hotel Management (Bengaluru); Excellence Education Academy (Goa); and DPGU School of Hospitality and Tourism (Pune).

The participants competed across regional rounds, culminating in a final where 12 finalists and four wildcard entries represented institutions from across the country. Manali Sarmalkar and Anuradha Kumbhar from Navkshitij, Pune, secured first place, while second place was won by Poonam Vaman Gaonkar and Fr. Savio Fernandes from St. Xavier's Academy, and third place was won by Nandini Ladhani from Urja Special School. The winners received a trophy, medal, certificate, and cash prize.

The competition was judged by an esteemed panel of hospitality industry experts, including Chef Altamash Patel, Chef Sudhir Pai, Alyona Kapoor, and Chef Yogesh Utekar, who evaluated participants on taste, presentation, creativity, and teamwork. Through this initiative, the NGO continues to advocate for greater inclusion in hospitality and culinary arts, using food as a powerful medium to showcase talent, build confidence, and create pathways to independence for persons with disabilities.

The third edition of this challenge was made possible through the support of Alka and Bharat Puri of Shubh Arambh Foundation, Kamal Udwadia Foundation, Sudhir Shenoy of Able Together Foundation, Rakesh Damani of Social Venture Partners India, and Meghna Jaishankar, Lead-Alumni Impact, India Leaders for Social Sector.

The Veruschka Foundation aims to provide a platform to showcase the abilities of individuals with developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy, among others.