Trishya Screwvala’s NGO is helping less privileged children, one mentor at a time (VIDEO)

More than a decade ago, when Trishya Screwvala returned to Mumbai from Los Angeles after finishing her studies and producing two documentaries, she was looking for places where she could volunteer for a couple of hours in the week. “I realised that there weren't many organisations geared to take on volunteers, and neither were there platforms where one could give back or contribute in a small way that wasn't within school hours or regular office hours,” says Screwvala.

Screwvala then founded The Lighthouse Project (TLP) in 2012, switching to the development sector. “I wanted to fill this gap and harness the enthusiasm and energy of volunteers who wish to give back to the society whilst also working full-time,” explains the founder, who wanted to contribute in a meaningful and a structured manner.

The vision for TLP is to create and encourage socially conscious citizens — both mentors and mentees. The specific focus areas for the development of the mentees depends, as per their age group, and starts from class 10 till they graduate. It includes knowing their strengths and weaknesses, aptitudes, interests, social skills, communication skills, etc. For the older children who are in college, the focus is more on exposure visits to different professional fields, employability skills, résumé writing, interview, workshops, and the likes.

“A lot of our mentors are working professionals. Anyone who is willing and committed to give four hours a month and make an impact in someone's life and also open their own selves to a world beyond their own, can become a mentor,” explains the Tardeo-based founder.

The mentors go through a training session on what it means to be a mentor, the programmes, focus areas, guidelines, some do's and don'ts, guidebooks, activity banks and more. There's a lot of structure in training a mentor, where for each academic year, and for each month, there are suggested activities, but with flexibility for each mentor to tailor it to the needs of their mentee.

The mentees of TLP come from tie-ups with not-for-profits working up to grade 10 in collaboration with the BMC schools. Muktangan and Akanksha Foundation are some of their school partners.

After finishing class 10, the transition into junior college is a very challenging time for the children. A lot of them drop out before moving into college or make it into college for a few months, and then leave, sometimes ending up in the same jobs as their parents despite having a better education. “So the programme is modelled in such a way that we start in grade 10, before this transition point into college. We handhold them through this journey, as these children are first generation learners,” she shares.

Since its inception, the organisation has had more than 2,000 mentees and mentors going through their programme. “Our mentors have really been inspired by their mentees’ approach to life and attitude to life in the face of challenges,” she says. So far, TLP has partnered with about 10 organisations, schools, centres or communities in the city. The organisation’s work has led to tangible and positive effect. Most of the mentees have progressed in life positively, carving paths for themselves. Some have found steady jobs, some are working with international companies, while one has managed to move her entire family out of slums.

Pooja Dhingra, chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, thinks that Screwvala's work is making a huge difference by providing underprivileged children with mentors who help them grow and learn. She thinks It's amazing to see the kids gain confidence and skills through this support. "I really admire how The Lighthouse Project connects mentors with underprivileged kids, giving them the support and guidance they need to succeed, especially during their formative years. It's great to see such a positive impact on young lives. The project's commitment to promoting a culture of volunteering and giving back among the youth of Mumbai is truly commendable," shares Dhingra.