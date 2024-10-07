This Chembur woman facilitates education and inclusion for differently abled children

Sonalee Shyamsunder, founder-director, Urmi Foundation |

Karthi Marshan, principal, marshan.ink |

Roughly 13 years ago Chembur-based Sonalee Shyamsunder visited the Lal Dongar slum near her home and saw a sight that not only shook her, but also gave her a sense of mission. In one of the homes, locked from the outside, she saw a young girl tied with rope, playing with her faeces. “With the help of a few neighbours I managed to free her up, and later got to know that the reason for it was that she was differently abled and the parents didn’t know how to take care of her. This was my first encounter with disability,” says Shyamsunder, who went on to establish Urmi Foundation (UF) in 2012.

The non-profit organisation primarily works on education and therapeutic intervention aiming at physical independence and literacy for children in marginalised communities who suffer from disabilities, but its approach has grown to be more holistic in nature. “Our pilot project was at a Chembur BMC school which taught us that along with our intervention in the lives of people with neurological disabilities, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in terms of awareness,” says the founder-director. So Urmi Foundation teaches parents of such children the value and importance of education, therapy, pre-vocational training, etc. As its work evolved, the NGO’s top objectives came to include disability awareness and detection.

Photo by Urmi Foundation |

Their team identifies out-of-school children who may have been unable to stay in school due to their condition. Parents of such children are counselled, and the child assessed for IQ and other health parameters.

“If a child’s IQ level is below 70, then that is Urmi’s child.”

After a physical and mental assessment, the child is enrolled either in a BMC special school, or at one of Urmi Foundation’s 10 community centres. Children in the centres also eventually join the BMC special school system. “Every year, we are equipped to handle approximately 2,000 children across 10 BMC schools we have adopted and 10 Urmi Foundation centres,” she explains.

Photo by Urmi Foundation |

The system is designed to be social in nature and easy to adopt, replicate and scale. “Apart from activities, awareness and education, we also focus on strengthening government systems,” she says. UF adopts anganwadis and trains teachers there and in BMC special schools; and collaborates with government hospitals and primary health centres so that special children can receive the medical support required.

The aim is inclusion and integration of children with multiple disabilities through therapy, education and policy support.