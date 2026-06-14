Sab Ki Rasoi's Meals on Wheels Delivers Food and Hope Across Mumbai (VIDEO)

Namneet Kaur Kohli, Co-founder, Sab Ki Rasoi |

For the last 30 years, Santacruz resident Namneet Kaur Kohli has been practising something she truly believes in — seva. She has been doing this by providing food to cancer patients and the underprivileged living in slums. “With the help of volunteers, we feed the needy at orphanages, old-age homes, schools for the visually impaired, cancer hospitals, KEM Hospital, among other places. While I have been doing this for a long time, it was formalised as Sab Ki Rasoi with the support of the Birewar Foundation Trust around 10 years ago,” shares Namneet Kaur Kohli, co-founder of Sab Ki Rasoi.

Through its ‘Meals on Wheels’ initiative, the organisation aims to spread smiles by serving healthy food to those who need it most. Kohli hopes that if more young volunteers join the cause, the work will continue even after she steps away. “We have been distributing food for so long and at so many places. One such initiative involves distributing cold beverages to Metro construction workers at their sites, where they work round the clock under the scorching sun. At some of these locations, the Metro stations have already been constructed,” says Kohli with amusement.

Sab Ki Rasoi has been feeding people for a decade and now serves at least 400 people every day |

Sab Ki Rasoi has been feeding people for a decade and now serves at least 400 people every day. For cancer patients, meals are prepared after consultation with a nutritionist, with priority given to the nutritional needs of those undergoing chemotherapy. “For these patients, we provide protein because that is essential,” she adds.

Apart from distributing food, the organisation also provides seasonal essentials. During summer, it distributes buttermilk and ice creams, while at the onset of the monsoon it gives away raincoats and umbrellas. At the beginning of the academic year, it distributes stationery and other educational essentials to students studying in civic schools. For people who are unwell, Sab Ki Rasoi also provides kits containing food, medicines, and protein powder.

Sheetal Zubeen Mansharamaney, Director, Elektrisola India Pvt. Ltd. |

Sheetal Zubeen Mansharamaney, Director, Elektrisola India Pvt. Ltd., shares, “Namneetji’s work brings positive change to society by reaching out to people from all walks of life with compassion and humanity. From supporting cancer patients to caring for labourers, her actions reflect equality, empathy, and selfless service. She reminds people that true humanity lies in standing beside those who need emotional and moral support the most. Her efforts inspire others to look beyond status and treat every individual with dignity and respect. Such work creates stronger, kinder, and more connected communities. In today’s world, this spirit of seva and care is truly the most meaningful way of life.”

If you would like to get in touch with the NGO, you can call 9004401236.