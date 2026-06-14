RUR Greenlife Launches 'Cartons to Creatures' Campaign to Promote Beverage Carton Recycling

RUR Greenlife marked World Environment Day 2026 with the launch of an innovative citywide awareness campaign aimed at making recycling more visible, engaging and accessible to citizens. The initiative, titled Go Green with Tetra Pak, was launched at Veer Baji Prabhu Udyan in Dadar through a collaboration between Tetra Pak India, RUR Greenlife, Reliance Smart, Sahakari Bhandar and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The campaign was inaugurated by Yogesh Desai, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G-North Ward. At its heart is a specially designed pathway built using paver tiles made from polymer-aluminium (polyal), a material recovered from used beverage cartons, instead of a conventional concrete surface. The installation serves as a practical demonstration of how recycled materials can be transformed into durable, weather-resistant infrastructure.

Organisers said the project aims to encourage citizens to rethink waste and recognise the value of materials that are often discarded. By bringing recycling into public spaces, the campaign seeks to make sustainability a tangible part of everyday life.

Recycling Brought to Life Through Art

A major attraction of the campaign is 'Cartons to Creatures', a series of large-scale animal installations created entirely from recycled aseptic beverage cartons. Inspired by the World Environment Day 2026 theme, 'Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.', the life-sized sculptures have been designed as interactive exhibits and photo opportunities for visitors.

Installed in high-footfall public spaces, the sculptures aim to spark conversations around waste management and recycling. They demonstrate how used cartons can be repurposed into creative and durable products while highlighting the potential of a circular economy.

Speaking at the launch, Yogesh Desai said the initiative reflects the impact of strong public-private partnerships in promoting sustainability. He noted that both the recycled paver pathway and the animal installations help citizens visualise the possibilities of recycling and encourage greater public participation in environmental conservation.

Encouraging Responsible Waste Management

Kiran Singh Patil, Assistant Engineer in the Solid Waste Management Department of G-North Ward, said effective waste management depends not only on collection and processing systems but also on citizen awareness. He emphasised that initiatives such as these help people understand the value of materials they discard and encourage responsible waste segregation.

Kamlesh Kholiya, Sustainability Manager at Tetra Pak India, said the company hopes to make recycling a simple and relatable action for citizens. He added that every carton recycled contributes to conserving resources, reducing waste and building a more sustainable future.

The campaign also features the return of the larger-than-life Carton Recycling Relay collection bin, first introduced during the World Environment Day campaign in 2025. Visitors can deposit used beverage cartons in the collection bin, immediately putting the campaign's message into action.

Building a Recycling Ecosystem

The initiative is being implemented by RUR Greenlife, Tetra Pak's long-standing recycling partner in Mumbai, in coordination with the BMC's Solid Waste Management and Garden Departments. Volunteers will be stationed at the installations to educate visitors about carton recycling, promote the Go Green with Tetra Pak programme and encourage participation in the city's growing recycling network.

Mumbai residents currently have access to more than 50 collection points across Reliance Smart and Sahakari Bhandar stores, in addition to over 200 other collection points across the city. Through these facilities, used beverage cartons are transformed into products such as school desks, garden benches and public awareness installations.

Launched in 2010, the Go Green with Tetra Pak programme has encouraged thousands of Mumbaikars to recycle used beverage cartons by providing convenient collection infrastructure and demonstrating the value of recycled materials through community-focused projects.

As the Cartons to Creatures installations travel across Mumbai over the coming weeks, organisers hope the initiative will inspire more residents to adopt sustainable habits and demonstrate how simple everyday actions can support climate action and contribute to a cleaner, greener city.