The organisation has rescued around 500 girls annually, with victims coming from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, Thailand and Nigeria |

Rescue Foundation, one of India’s well-known anti-human trafficking organisations, celebrated its silver jubilee with a grand event attended by around 500 people. Held at Malad’s ASPEE Auditorium, the event was attended by Yogesh Sagar, MLA, Pushpalata Mandale, Senior Police Inspector, Borivali Police Station, along with several dignitaries, well-wishers, donors and rescued victims from multiple centres of the organisation. The not-for-profit organisation was co-founded 25 years ago by Triveni Acharya and her late husband, Balkrishna Acharya.

The event began with a recital of the Mahishasura Mardini Stotram to invoke the Goddess within every woman. The recital also served as a metaphor for the resilience and courage of the rescued victims of human trafficking, who reside at Rescue Foundation’s (RE) four shelter homes in Palghar, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune. This was followed by several dance performances, plays, singing performances and games. One of the plays left the audience teary-eyed as it depicted the various ways in which women are trafficked and how they can seek help. Among the other noteworthy performances, a large majority were presented by the rescued victims themselves, for whom the applause and appreciation from the audience served as a great source of motivation.

The young victims rescued by the organisation gave a heartwarming dance performance |

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Yogesh Sagar said, “I am incredibly happy and proud of the work Triveniben has been doing and all the support that the organisation has been receiving. I have known her for over 26 years and her work has benefitted so many young girls. She is like a mother not only to the rescued victims but also to society as a whole, as Triveniben not only rescues the victims but also provides care, rehabilitation and an opportunity to restart life the way they want.” The MLA also pledged Rs 5 lakh to RE.

The organisation has rescued around 500 girls annually, with victims coming from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, Thailand and Nigeria. So far, the organisation has rescued and rehabilitated around 10,000 girls.

Triveni Acharya, President and CEO of the Foundation, shares, “The continued existence of human trafficking is a grim reality of our society. While I take pride in the fact that my NGO has rescued and rehabilitated thousands of victims over the past 25 years, the milestone is also a reminder that this heinous crime persists. The day I would truly celebrate is when we stop receiving calls to rescue victims and human trafficking becomes a thing of the past.”