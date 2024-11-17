One woman's dream of an inclusive society is transforming lives (VIDEO)

Khushi Ganatra, co-founder and director, Walk n Wheels Foundation |

Dr Riddhi M Goradia, Assistant Professor, K J Somaiya College of Physiotherapy |

Mulund resident Khushi Ganatra was born with Spina Bifida, a congenital condition that affects her mobility. With little awareness and lack of information, her growing up years were full of hardships. She was unable to receive formal education, depended on her family for mobility, and crawled at home until she started using a wheelchair at the age of 20, but continued to face hurdles in moving around the city due to the lack of infrastructure.

Based on her experiences with the wheelchair that she had so far, Ganatra decided to work towards creating awareness in society. “The idea is to change minor things to make life more accessible and inclusive for all. The house I live in is 97 per cent accessible, but at the entrance of the society, there are four steps and so I need someone to help pull the wheelchair up,” explains Ganatra.

The 34-year-old highlights that to make society more inclusive, all it takes is to implement minor changes. “Like when I travel in the trains, though there is a separate compartment for disabled people, it is impossible to get in it with the wheelchair, due to the gap between the platform and the train’s footboard,” she says. This can easily be rectified by levelling the platform, just like metro trains have it. She conducts sessions, online and offline lectures to make people aware about similar challenges and how the city, especially workplaces, can become more inclusive.

“At a lot of places, ramps are so steep and at an angle that it can be dangerous for the person using the wheelchair,” says Ganatra, who co-founded Walk n Wheels Foundation along with her cousin Dharmesh Vora. The aim is to promote inclusive sports and provide support to people with disabilities. She has organised more than 35 inclusive sports events, health camps, tech expos, physiotherapy camps, Navratri events that have significantly improved people’s lives.

“Khushi’s work is creating a much-needed platform for people with disabilities to come together, interact, and find a sense of community. It empowers them to discuss challenges and collaboratively explore solutions. Recently, she, in collaboration with other organizations, organized the Abilities Tech Expo, which provided an excellent opportunity for individuals with disabilities to connect and learn about tools and equipment that enhance their and their caregivers’ lives, making them more convenient and inclusive. Her dedication to sensitizing the community and stakeholders about such solutions is truly inspiring and vital for improving the quality of life for all,” shared Dr. Riddhi M. Goradia, Assistant Professor, K J Somaiya College of Physiotherapy.