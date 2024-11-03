On a mission to conserve Mumbai’s green neighbours

Hemant Karkhanis, entomologist and conservationist |

Avinash Kubal, former director, Maharashtra Nature Park |

A city like Mumbai that’s infamously known as the urban jungle, does, in fact, have abundant greenery. It is important to not only know about these green lungs, but also create awareness to conserve these beauties. And for 17 years, Vikhroli resident Hemant Karkhanis has been doing just that. An entomologist and conservationist who has been working on conservation of mangroves, Karkhanis conducts trails and treks to places in and around the city to show Mumbai’s varied biodiversity.

Hemant guiding a nature trail |

Karkhanis who is an associate manager at Godrej Mangroves says that he is working on a three pronged approach: awareness, research and conservation. “For awareness, I conduct nature trails for schools, colleges, NGOs, corporates and different types of stakeholders at Godrej’s Vikhroli mangroves, which are more than 3,500 acres,” he shares. Every year, research students from colleges are sent to study mangroves’ biodiversity and Karkhanis guides them.

“We also conduct various environmental events like World Wetlands Day, Environment Day, Vanmahatsov, Mangrove Conservation Day, Wildlife Week etc. We call various types of stakeholders and conduct activities and games, which are all free of cost,” he explains. His guided boat tours at Thane Creek during the flamingo migration season helps watch Mumbaikars the pink birds and understand why conserving the city’s diverse ecosystem is important for the feathered guests.

Mumbai is a coastal city and Karkhanis says that people will be amazed by the rich marine life that thrives by the sea. Places like Haji Ali and Juhu Beach, which have rocky and sandy shores respectively, are home to varied species. “Y0u can spot six-armed starfish, algae, worms, octopus, feather star, and several others,” he shares. His motto has been to make Mumbaikars aware about the various green lungs of the city, their importance for Mumbai’s survival and the necessity to conserve these gems. “Even if one out of 10 people I meet is affected by this and decides to care and work towards conservation that will create a huge positive impact,” he says.

Avinash Kubal, who has known of Karkhanis’s work for a very long time says that his dedication to this work for around two decades has led to an entire generation of green warriors who are keenly sensitive towards the city’s biodiversity. “A big part of his work involves nature education and imparting this in children has seen a positive impact. People are more aware and mindful about the various green lungs of Mumbai. His conservation efforts are monumental.”