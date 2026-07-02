Nina Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering People with Spinal Cord Injuries

Nina Foundation has supported around 3,000 people with spinal cord injuries |

Matunga resident Dr Ketna Mehta, who turned a personal tragedy that left her paralysed from the waist down into a lifelong social mission, marked the 25th anniversary of the Nina Foundation with a celebratory event in Vile Parle. Founded in 2001 after she sustained a spinal cord injury, her NGO has spent the past 25 years rehabilitating people with spinal cord injuries, particularly those from rural and urban poor communities who rely on wheelchairs for mobility.

Dr Ketna Mehta of Nina Foundation |

Around 60 people attended the silver jubilee event, including beneficiaries of the organisation and their family members. The celebration brought together what Dr Mehta calls the "Friends of Nina Foundation" for an afternoon of music, games and camaraderie. The programme featured Musical Housie, quizzes, a DJ and dance performances, creating an atmosphere of celebration and shared resilience.

Reflecting on the milestone, Dr Mehta said, "It's unbelievable. Has it really been 25 years? Even today, I feel just as eager and full of energy as when we started. Our team feels the same way. If anything, this journey has made us more vibrant and more confident because so many people with spinal cord injuries have believed in what Nina Foundation stands for. They come to us with their problems, trust the solutions we offer, and gradually rebuild their lives."

She said the organisation has worked relentlessly over the years to support people with spinal cord injuries, initially across India and now with a stronger focus on Maharashtra, where the need remains immense. "Every day, there are so many people who suffer spinal cord injuries in road traffic accidents. After surgery, many of them have no idea what comes next. That's when we come in and help ease the transition," said Dr Mehta, who holds a PhD on the market potential for a world-class spinal cord injury rehabilitation centre in Mumbai.

She added that while healthcare is widely discussed, many people who undergo spinal surgery receive little guidance on living with a spinal cord injury. "They don't know how to prevent bedsores, how to manage daily care, or even how to leave their homes safely and regain their independence," she said.

The room was filled with enthusiastic attendees who have refused to let spinal cord injuries define their lives, challenging conventional perceptions of wheelchair users through their personal and professional achievements.

Over the past 25 years, the Nina Foundation has supported around 3,000 people with spinal cord injuries.