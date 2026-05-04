Mumbai’s Stray Cats Are Finally Getting the Care They Need. Here’s How The Feline Foundation Is Doing It (VIDEO)

Pallavi Kamath, Executive Director & Charu Khosla, Chairperson & Co-founder, The Feline Foundation |

Mriidu Khosla, Charu Khosla, and Jason Moss had been rescuing cats since 2010, but the sheer number of cats that needed healthcare and adoptive families forced them to come up with a more systematic solution. They also noticed that cats were largely overlooked in discussions around community animals. While government programmes and NGOs focused primarily on the welfare of street dogs, cats received little recognition. Their role as companion animals and their capacity for emotion remained largely unacknowledged.

So, in 2015, the trio launched Cat Café Studio to rescue stray cats, facilitate adoptions, and improve public perception of them. However, despite successfully placing hundreds of cats in homes, the persistent issue of poor living conditions for those remaining on the streets continued. This eventually led them to start The Feline Foundation (TFF) in 2017.

“Our focus remains on neglected and homeless cats, many of whom endure harsh living conditions on the streets. We conduct sterilisation drives to control the rising population, provide medical care and rehabilitation to injured and vulnerable cats, and engage the public through outreach and volunteer initiatives,” shares, Pallavi Kamath, executive director, TFF.

Nearly 71,000 stray animals have benefited from TFF’s work |

“Apart from tackling the feline overpopulation, there was also a problem and a lack of affordable veterinary services. To address this, we run a low-cost veterinary clinic, offering affordable treatment to both cats and dogs. Our mission is to ensure a healthy and sustainable stray cat population while fostering coexistence between animals and communities,” explains Charu Khosla, chairperson and co-founder, TFF. The clinic is supported by a dedicated team of veterinary professionals, caretakers, operations managers, and administrative staff, all working towards advancing community animal welfare in the city.

To date, 71,000 stray cats and dogs have benefited from TFF's work, while 18,000 stray cats have been sterilised. Their work has reached Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri East, Worli, Dadar, Mahim, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, among other places.

Varun Grover, Filmmaker, Writer, Lyricist, & Stand-up Comic |

Varun Grover, filmmaker, writer, lyricist, and stand-up comic, shares, “The Feline Foundation is filling a major gap in the care for stray cats in Andheri West and nearby areas. I know of many cats in Andheri that have received neutering and other treatments at TFF. The thing is, as a culture, we don’t really see or value cats, and hence, while a lot of dog feeders and NGOs are around, very little exists for cats in comparison. And TFF is doing exactly that with its limited resources and huge heart. I have visited the Cat Cafe Studio many times and am amazed to see how many cats receive regular food and love there.”