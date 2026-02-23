Mumbai Weather Update February 23, 2026: Smog Engulfs The City Skyline As AQI Slips Into The ‘Unhealthy’ Category; New Navy Nagar Turns Hazardous

Mumbai Weather Update February 22, 2026: Smog Engulfs The City Skyline As AQI Slips Into The ‘Unhealthy’ Category; New Navy Nagar Turns Hazardous | ANI X Account

Mumbai: The residents of Mumbai woke up to a sunny, bright morning on Monday, 23rd February. But the pleasant weather did not last long as smog covered the sky in most parts of the city, posing an issue to early morning commuters.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies, with temperatures likely to range between 22°C and 35°C, the same as the previous day, indicating the arrival of the summer months.

IMD Website

Air Quality Remains Unhealthy

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 241 on Monday, placing it firmly in the ‘unhealthy’ category, as per data from AQI.in. In the last 24 hours, there have been major fluctuations in the AQI, with the lowest recorded AQI of 126 at 9.30 pm the previous night. The AQI has only increased ever since. The sudden spike in pollution levels is concerning, as such fluctuations can have adverse effects on vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory ailments.

Air Quality Remains Unhealthy | AQI.in

Mumbai saw major AQI fluctuations in the last 24 hours | AQI.in

Navy Nagar Records Hazardous AQI

Several pockets in Mumbai continue to report severe air quality. Navy Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 429, placing it in the ‘Hazardous’ category. Other areas with critically high readings included Sindhi Society, Wadala Truck Terminal Station 1, Chembur West and Chandivali, which recorded AQI levels of 376, 358, 325 and 324, respectively, falling into the 'severe' category.

Navy Nagar records hazardous AQI | AQI.in

In contrast, a few localities reported relatively better air quality. Hira Nagar recorded an AQI of 43, falling in the ‘Good’ category. Gamdevi Station 1, Dhakoji Sethpada, Sen Nagar and Bandra West Station 1 reported AQI levels of 85 (Moderate), 120 (Poor), 137 (Poor) and 140 (Poor), respectively.

Some regions recorded better AQI | AQI.in

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

