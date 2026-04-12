MEET India Foundation’s Journey Towards a Healthier, Educated and Self-Reliant India (VIDEO)

Jayesh Chitalia, Managing Trustee & Apurva Parikh, co-founder, MEET India Foundation |

Founded in 2010 with the aim of giving back to society, the MEET India Foundation focuses on improving the lives of underprivileged communities, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare. Grounded in the principle of social inclusivity, the organisation extends its services to everyone. “We decided during our college days that we must do something for society,” recalls Jayesh Chitalia, managing trustee, who is also a journalist. While the informal efforts began around 1984, the organisation was formally registered in 2010.

“The organisation’s guiding vision is to build a swasth samaj, sikshit samaj, and swa nirbhar samaj (a society that is healthy, educated, and self-reliant),” he adds. MEET in the NGO’s name stands for medical, education, and empowerment. They help students from school level to college and beyond. Their initiative is driven by a clear objective: ensuring that a lack of financial resources does not hinder a student’s access to learning.

In the healthcare domain, the organisation responds to applications from individuals and families seeking assistance with medical expenses, as the rising cost of medicines is a matter of concern for most people. Recognising that many patients require regular medication, it has established tie-ups with medical stores to facilitate timely support. Medicines are provided to beneficiaries based on defined eligibility criteria and within predetermined budget allocations. Payments are made directly to the medical stores, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The NGO's guiding vision is to build a society that is healthy, educated and self-reliant |

Beyond medication, the organisation also extends financial assistance for ongoing medical treatment. Beneficiaries may be undergoing care in government, private, or charitable hospitals, where additional expenses often arise. In such cases, the organisation contributes towards treatment costs, disbursing funds directly to the respective hospitals in accordance with its due diligence processes and budgetary guidelines.

In recent years, the organisation has turned its attention to skill development, seeing it as a more sustainable way to support young people. It has tied up with several institutes so far, with plans to expand further, and places individuals in courses based on their interests and aptitude. The initiative has picked up pace over the last two years, during which 60 individuals have been supported. The focus is not just on training, but on employment. Each participant is guided towards a specific skill and, in most cases, connected to job opportunities after completing the course.

“The courses vary. Many young women opt for beautician training, while young men often enroll in computer courses or programmes related to banking and insurance. The organisation works closely with its partner institutes to identify suitable options, taking into account the preferences of individuals, typically those aged 17 to 18,” shares Apurva Parikh, co-founder. Once enrolled, the cost of training is fully covered by the organisation. It also tracks the progress of each participant and conducts follow-ups, including interviews, to ensure that the training translates into meaningful employment.

The NGO has several other initiatives, and through all its work, thousands of people have benefitted. Another such initiative is its library at Kandivali, which is over 40 years old, as the founders believe that books can change the lives of readers, hence, naming it Parivartan Pustakalaya and has over 8,000 books in English and Hindi, and is accessed by people of all ages. For senior citizens who want to borrow books but can’t visit, the NGO delivers books to their homes.

Pravin Sawant, CHRO & Sr Vice President-HR, 63 Moons Technologies LTD |

Pravin Sawant, CHRO & Sr Vice President-HR, 63 Moons Technologies LTD., shares, “Like any other corporate organisation, our approach is to reach the last-mile beneficiaries. The MEET India Foundation is extremely dedicated to social causes. Through their education and healthcare initiatives, I have seen how they are able to identify those who are genuinely in need of financial support and reach out to them effectively. I find the NGO highly resourceful, and I am particularly impressed by the dedication of its volunteers."