Maya Care Foundation Brings Free Assistance and Companionship to the Elderly (VIDEO)

Manjiri Gokhale Joshi, Co-Founder, Maya Care Foundation |

As families become more nuclear and older people increasingly find themselves managing life on their own, Maya Care Foundation (MCF) is working to ensure they have access to practical assistance and companionship. Founded in 2009, by Manjiri Gokhale Joshi, Abhay Joshi, and the late Dr. Vidya Gokhale, the not-for-profit organisation provides free support to the elderly, helping them maintain their independence and dignity. “When we started MCF in 2009, we realised that this was the first generation of Indians above 70 who had suddenly discovered that they had to manage living by themselves,” says Manjiri Gokhale Joshi, co-founder, MCF.

Previous generations had the support of joint families or neighbours who were readily available to help. However, many older people today must manage not only their medical needs but also their social lives independently. The stigma associated with living alone adds to their difficulties. MCF aims to bridge this gap by becoming “the next best thing to family”.

Maya Care Foundation's services are available in India, the UK and Nepal |

“Our services cover three key areas: medical assistance, help with paperwork and documentation, and companionship. Volunteers accompany older people to medical appointments, assist with banking and other paperwork, and provide support with tasks that may otherwise become difficult to manage independently,” says Manjiri. Companionship is particularly important for people living with dementia, as well as those who are homebound or require additional support.

Caring for someone with dementia can be challenging, even for family members living in the same household. MCF volunteers offer a listening ear and spend time with older people through activities such as playing chess, talking and listening to their stories. “Dementia does not differentiate between the rich and the poor,” she says, highlighting the need for compassionate support irrespective of a person's background.

A distinctive aspect of the organisation is its management structure. It is managed entirely by persons with disabilities, including people who use wheelchairs and those with visual impairments. Through Project Bindu, they form the management team and administrative backbone of the organisation, coordinating its services and operations.

By combining practical assistance with companionship, MCF seeks to help older people continue living with dignity while ensuring that support is available when family members or neighbours cannot be there. In India alone, MCF has 2,000 volunteers, and MCF’s services are also now available in the UK and Nepal.

Sujeet Golwalkar, IT Professional |

Sujeet Golwalkar, IT Professional, shares, "As families become more nuclear and people move to other cities or countries for work, the need for reliable support for the elderly is growing. Maya CARE Foundation helps bridge this gap by providing assistance to those who need it. What I particularly appreciate is that the foundation also employs persons with disabilities, giving them an opportunity to contribute their skills and experience. It is a meaningful initiative that brings together two important aspects: supporting the elderly and creating opportunities for persons with disabilities. The fact that these services are provided free of cost makes the work even more valuable.

If you’d like to get in touch with the NGO, you can call 9552510400.