Inspired by Mother Teresa, Anjezë Charitable Trust Is Transforming Lives Through Healthcare, Education and Nutrition (VIDEO)

Bhoomika & Jinesh Mehta, Managing Trustee & Founder-Trustee, Anjezë Charitable Trust |

With the belief that everyone should have access to basic healthcare, education, and nutrition and that it is a fundamental right, Chembur-based residents Jinesh and Bhoomika Mehta started Anjezë Charitable Trust (ACT) in 2017. Inspired by the passion of service towards society exemplified by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa, the Mehtas named the organisation after Mother Teresa’s Albanian name. The organisation has a strong and passionate team that supports underprivileged communities in bridging the critical gaps in access to these essential services.

“Our projects are based in nine hospitals like Tata Memorial Hospital, Sion Hospital, KEM Hospital, Wadia Hospital, among others, and we are involved in holistic patient care. From funding treatment for patients from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to providing counselling, hygiene support, medical equipment, and infrastructure assistance to hospitals,” shares Jinesh Mehta, founder and trustee, ACT. The mission is rooted in creating equal opportunities — enabling individuals from underserved backgrounds to learn, grow, and lead better lives with dignity and hope. From patient care and hygiene assistance to equipment donations and everyday on-ground support, the NGO maintains a constant presence in hospitals through its dedicated team. Currently, it runs 21 projects across these hospitals.

The founders hope to serve more people in the best way possible |

Their nutrition programme has two focus areas: patient nutrition and ration distribution. “For patients, the team works closely with hospitals to identify specific nutritional needs, procure the required supplements, and ensure they reach beneficiaries through a structured process. Through our work in schools in underserved communities, we have identified households facing food insecurity. Subject to funding availability, we conduct ration drives after screening and verifying families through a standardised process,” explains Bhoomika, managing trustee.

Their education programme focuses on three key areas: supporting school fees for children from economically disadvantaged families, digitising schools through technology-based interventions, and improving school infrastructure. The aim is to expand access to quality education and create better learning environments for students.

Dr Girish Chinnaswamy, Professor and Head of Pediatric Oncology, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai |

Dr Girish Chinnaswamy, Professor and Head of Pediatric Oncology, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, shares, “ACT has provided substantial, multifaceted support to children with cancer and their families at Tata Memorial Hospital. The unwavering commitment of the Anjezë team and volunteers to children with cancer is extraordinary. Through financial assistance, support for complex therapies, patient education, hygiene initiatives, and numerous child-centred programmes, they have become an indispensable partner in improving the lives of children and families facing cancer who come to Mumbai for life-saving treatment.”