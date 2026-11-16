Inside Turn Around: Where NGO Products and Pre-Loved Fashion Find a Purpose (VIDEO)

Nandini Singh, Founder, Turn Around |

Bandra-based Nandini Singh has been involved in social work since 2017, an experience that introduced her to the skills and creativity of people from various communities. While working with an anti-human trafficking organisation, she came across women making beautiful threadwork bangles and felt such products deserved a wider market. Realising that consumers often struggled to source products directly from NGOs, she founded Turn Around in Gamdevi, creating a space that brings NGO-made products under one roof and makes it easier for people to support multiple organisations through their purchases.

Turn Around houses a carefully curated collection of products made by NGOs. Singh is particular about selecting sustainable products that reflect the skill and craftsmanship of their makers. The range includes items made from upcycled plastic wrappers that would otherwise end up in landfills, as well as products crafted from dried flower petals. Each has a story, and she makes it a point to introduce customers to the organisations and people behind them.

Turn Around changes the NGOs it supports every six months, allowing it to raise funds for different causes |

Singh also spends considerable time identifying grassroots organisations across India, including those that may not be well known or have a digital presence but create distinctive products. “One such product that stood out for me is a range of handmade baskets crafted by Dalit women in Himachal Pradesh. I discovered the NGO during a visit to the state. The women collect, dry and treat pine needles before weaving them into baskets, with each taking up to a day to make,” she says. The craftsmanship and labour involved make these products particularly special.

“The shop belongs to my mother, and when I got the space, I realised we had a beautiful, spacious basement that could be put to good use. I had seen several thrift stores abroad that raise funds for charity and thought it was an idea worth exploring. Buying second-hand clothes was still somewhat of a taboo in India, so I knew it was a risk. But I decided to give it a try and see how people responded,” shares Singh. There has been no looking back since.

The basement, which houses the pre-loved section, which Singh wanted to keep distinct from the NGO products. It features designer clothing and accessories generously donated by members of the community. “Changing lifestyles, wardrobes and sizes often leave people with clothes they do not know what to do with. The thrift store offers them a second lease of life while making fashion more affordable and sustainable,” she says.

Customers shopping in this section can choose to support one of three causes: humanitarian work, animal welfare or environmental conservation. Payments are made directly to the selected charity. "It's very inclusive. We have college students shopping here, as well as people buying clothes for their families. It makes me happy that we're giving these clothes a second life and making fashion more accessible," says Singh.

The store changes the organisations it supports every six months, allowing it to raise funds and awareness for different causes. For Singh, the response from customers, including those who return to share how often they wear their purchases, has been particularly rewarding.

Pooja Chopra, Actor and Former Miss India World |

Pooja Chopra, Actor and Former Miss India World, shares, “What Nandini is doing benefits everyone: the NGOs, people who get access to designer clothes they may not otherwise be able to afford, animals and the environment. When I donate my clothes here, I know they're going to the right cause, and I also make it a point to shop here. She personally visits NGOs, understands their work and knows every product in the store. You can see how much of her heart and soul goes into this. It's a wonderful way to give back, and I feel incredibly proud to call her a friend.”