Inside Apna Ghar Ashram Mumbai: A Safe Haven for Homeless and Abandoned Women in Mumbai (VIDEO)

Swadesh Khetawat, Managing Trustee, Apna Ghar Ashram Mumbai |

In a quiet suburban corner of the city, Apna Ghar Ashram Mumbai (AGAM) has become a place of refuge for women who have nowhere else to go. Operated by the Shishu Welfare Trust of India, AGAM provides long-term care to women who are homeless, abandoned, separated from their families, or unable to return safely to their homes.

AGAM works closely with hospitals, police authorities, social workers and concerned citizens to identify women in need of care and protection. Every individual who arrives at the Ashram is welcomed with dignity and compassion before being gradually helped to settle into a safe and stable environment. "Many of the women who arrive here require ongoing care, supervision and a secure environment where they can rebuild their lives with dignity. We respectfully refer to them as Prabhujis, and they are provided with safe accommodation, nutritious meals, medical care and emotional support in a structured and nurturing setting," says Swadesh Khetawat, Managing Trustee, AGAM.

111 women have been rescued from the streets, and 37 of them have been reunited with their families |

Guided by the belief that every life deserves respect and protection, the NGO strives to restore dignity, stability and a sense of belonging, ensuring that every Prabhuji finds not just shelter, but a place to call home. “They are taken care of by Seva Sathis (volunteers) who stay at the Ashram to provide round-the-clock support and care . So far, we have rescued 111 women from the streets, and 37 of them have been reunited with their families. Currently, 66 women are staying at the Ashram, while four have passed away and four have been transferred to another ashram,” he says.

Daily routines, attentive supervision and meticulous documentation form the backbone of the Ashram's care system, helping ensure the safety, stability and well-being of every Prabhuji who calls it home.

Nikhil Naik, Chief Growth Officer, A. D. Naik Wealth |

Nikhil Naik, Chief Growth Officer, A. D. Naik Wealth, shares, “I have seen AGAM help thousands of people live with dignity. Many of those they care for are unaware of where they are, live with mental health challenges, or are not in a stable state of mind. As a result, they are often found in extremely poor physical condition. The ashram brings them into a safe, caring, and nurturing environment that becomes their home. It fosters a sense of belonging and community, where they can live together, support one another, learn new skills whenever possible, and ultimately lead lives of dignity and hope.”