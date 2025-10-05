How sports is rewriting futures in Mumbai’s toughest neighbourhoods (VIDEO)

Jesson Jose, founder and chief coach, Sports Mentoring Infusion |

Jesson Jose started Sports Mentoring Infusion (SMI) in 2022 with a unique and noble aim: to address issues like gender-based violence by teaching boys from an early age to respect and value women as teammates and equals. And he does this by bringing sports into the lives of the young ones who come from less privileged backgrounds. The founder believes that sports can reduce crime by instilling respect, discipline, and empathy, replacing aggression and addiction with purpose and direction.

SMI’s work has extended to Bhandup, Mulund, Kalwa, Thane, Andheri, and Rabale |

“SMI uses sporting events to instill true sportsmanship, foster a friendly environment, and promote conflict resolution through values,” shares Jose, founder and chief coach, SMI. The organisation also partners with institutions to provide training, equipping participants with both practical and soft skills through workshops and camps.

The organisation provides access to high-quality sports facilities and equipment, but its true impact lies in mentorship that transforms lives. They work with children and youth from some of the city’s toughest environments — including red-light areas, slums, juvenile homes, government shelters, and the transgender community — guiding them to become disciplined, compassionate, and resilient individuals.

“The neighbourhoods where we work are crime-infested, and growing up in such high-risk areas makes it difficult for young people to navigate life. Impressionable minds are easily swayed, and many turn to addiction as a way of coping with difficult situations. Fortunately, whenever they join our programmes, we see a visible change in their behaviour, temperament, and mindset,” explains the head coach.

The mission is to nurture individual character and promote healthy lifestyles, with the larger goal of strengthening families and creating a more harmonious society. This approach not only boosts morale but also introduces creative and sustainable ways to address everyday challenges.

The NGO’s philosophy is summed up in the name — Sports Mentoring Infusion. For SMI, this is not just a programme but a way of life. Even in the most vulnerable communities, children thrive when mentored with patience, purpose, and love.

Through their flagship initiatives called Swabhav Se Khelo and Swabhav Se Badho, aim to break cycles of violence, addiction, and delinquency by helping children build strong character through consistent sports mentoring. Through sports such as futsal, tag rugby, kho-kho, football and cricket, SMI seeks to nurture personal character and encourage healthy lifestyles, thereby fostering families and societies that thrive in harmony. Jose’s work has reached the neighborhoods of Bhandup, Mulund, Kalwa, Thane, Andheri, and Rabale and has impacted the lives of over 500 students.

Jennifer Isaac, Director, CrossAsyst Infotech Pvt Ltd |

Jennifer Isaac, Director, CrossAsyst Infotech Pvt Ltd, shared, “I have seen children undergo remarkable transformations through Jesson’s programmes, and it has been truly heartwarming. They have developed teamwork, mutual respect, and overcome addictions that once consumed their lives. Today, they are eager to grow and regard Jesson as an elder brother figure.”