How Snehajyot Divyang Seva Pratishthan Is Empowering Persons with Disabilities Through Rehabilitation (VIDEO)

Sudha Wagh, Co-founder & Vijay Kalamkar, Trustee, Snehajyot Divyang Seva Pratishthan |

While society often responds to persons with disabilities (PWD) with sympathy, Snehajyot Divyang Seva Pratishthan believes lasting change comes through action. From counselling and medical support to skill training and self-employment, the organisation focuses on rehabilitation that enables individuals to become independent and self-reliant.

“We conduct counselling sessions for PWD as well as their families because we believe rehabilitation begins with acceptance. Many individuals struggle with the emotional impact of a disability, often experiencing anxiety, low self-esteem or depression. Through counselling, we help them build confidence, embrace their abilities and look towards the future with hope,” explains Sudha Wagh, co-founder of the organisation. They also work closely with parents and caregivers, encouraging them to become active partners in providing the emotional support needed for long-term rehabilitation.

The organisation focuses on rehabilitation that enables individuals to become independent and self-reliant |

“We believe every person has the potential to become financially independent when given the right opportunity. Our skill development programmes are designed to identify each individual's strengths and interests before enrolling them in vocational training,” shares Vijay Kalamkar, trustee of the organisation.

The trustees of Snehajyot Divyang Seva Pratishthan |

The organisation currently offers training in tailoring, flower-making, bag-making, computer skills and other vocational programmes to help persons with disabilities build sustainable livelihoods. Kalamkar says its latest initiative involves providing neo-bikes—motorised attachments that can be fitted to wheelchairs to improve mobility. Several beneficiaries are now using these neo-bikes to deliver Zomato orders, creating a steady source of income. "These neo-bikes have given people a chance to become self-reliant, earn a dignified income and build an independent future."

Recognising the vital role physiotherapy plays in the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, Snehajyot Divyang Seva Pratishthan strives to make this essential service more accessible. As regular physiotherapy is often beyond the financial reach of many families, the organisation collaborates with socially conscious physiotherapists who provide treatment at subsidised rates. It also emphasises the importance of early intervention, as timely and consistent physiotherapy can improve mobility, strengthen muscles and limbs, and help slow the progression of physical complications, enabling individuals to lead healthier and more independent lives.

Dr. Girish Mahajan, Sr. Vice President, HiMedia laboratories Pvt. Ltd |

Dr. Girish Mahajan, Sr. Vice President, HiMedia laboratories Pvt. Ltd., shares, “Having known Sudha Tai Wagh for over 15 years, I have witnessed the profound impact her four decades of service has created. Her work has transformed several lives through education, medical rehabilitation, vocational training, livelihood support, sports and social inclusion. During the pandemic alone, Snehajyot supported more than 100 families with essential supplies. Its initiatives have also created enriching opportunities for over 650 divyang persons, helping them become self-reliant and live with dignity and self-respect. By strengthening individuals and families, empowering vulnerable women, and replacing dependency with dignity and self-reliance, the NGO is helping build a more inclusive, compassionate and responsible society.”

If you would like to get in touch with the NGO, you can call 92703 21556.