How Saanidhaanam ALF Is Creating a Safe Home for Senior Citizens and People With Disabilities (VIDEO)

Sangeeta Vaswani & Shobha Sachdev, Co-founders, Saanidhaanam ALF |

Who will care for us or our children in the future? This is often a question that haunts parents of differently-abled children, as well as the elderly who don’t have caregivers, or whose caregivers are unable to provide care. “My daughter has cerebral palsy, and this question always concerned me. So I, along with two other like-minded individuals, decided to do something about it, which eventually led to the creation of Saanidhaanam ALF (assisted living facility),” shares co-founder Shoba Sachdev.

“Saanidhaanam ALF is a one-acre residential home for senior citizens and people with disabilities near Palghar, designed as a safe and nurturing space for some of society’s most vulnerable groups,” shares co-founder Sangeeta Jagtiani, who took a career break to take care of her ageing parents. The aim is to provide holistic support through residential care, basic medical facilities, recreation, vocational training, and functional skills programmes. At its core, the initiative seeks to improve the quality of life for its residents while also challenging societal attitudes towards ageing and disability.

The activities at Saanidhaanam ALF are designed to keep residents mentally engaged, creative, and active |

Through its community-based model, Saanidhaanam attempts to offer both reassurance and long-term support, and its programmes are designed to enhance both independence and quality of life for residents. A major focus area is vocational training, where every resident is encouraged to participate in activities suited to their functional abilities. These activities are intended to keep them mentally engaged, creative, and active, while also helping them build practical skills.

“Supported by Sundar Jessaram Kataria Foundation, our mission has always been to empower and support vulnerable sections of society with dignity and care. Senior citizens and people with disabilities both need love, affection, respect, and meaningful engagement. Many differently-abled individuals, despite coming from caring families, often end up isolated at home with very limited activity. We wanted to create a world-class facility where they receive proper nutrition, physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, medical support, and, most importantly, emotional care,” shares co-founder Dr Sundar Kataria.

What makes the initiative distinctive is its effort to create a shared living space where senior citizens and people with disabilities can build meaningful relationships, companionship, and a sense of belonging within a secure and caring environment.

Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. |

“I truly believe Saanidhaanam is doing God’s work. Parents of children with disabilities go through immense emotional and physical challenges, and the children themselves are deeply affected too. Saanidhaanam provides a safe, caring space where differently-abled individuals can live with dignity and independence. It is equally reassuring for senior citizens who may not be able to care for themselves or whose families are unable to support them full-time. The work they are doing is genuinely remarkable and deeply meaningful,” shares Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.