How RATI Foundation Supports Survivors of Sexual Abuse, Gender-Based Violence and Online Abuse (VIDEO)

Uma Subramanian and Siddharth Pillai, Co-Founders and Directors, RATI Foundation |

While many organisations in India focus on preventing child sexual abuse and gender-based violence, as well as raising awareness to break the stigma surrounding these issues, far fewer provide comprehensive support once the abuse has occurred. Survivors often need legal assistance, mental health counselling, financial support and help removing explicit content related to the abuse from online platforms. It was this critical gap in post-abuse support that led to the establishment of RATI Foundation.

"We adopt a multidisciplinary approach and so have a team of social workers, lawyers, counsellors and technologists who work together to address survivors' legal, emotional and practical needs,” shares Uma Subramanian, co-founder and director. Through its socio-legal interventions programme, the organisation currently supports 106 children and families across the city, the youngest victim being just four years old.

The NGO has worked with more than 750 survivors affected by online abuse, child sexual abuse, and domestic violence |

The support extends far beyond the immediate aftermath of abuse, with the organisation working alongside survivors and their families to help them rebuild their lives and regain a sense of normalcy. Social workers develop personalised care plans based on each family's needs, providing support with education, access to ration, livelihood challenges and other essential services. Recognising that abuse often disrupts every aspect of a child's life—from schooling to recreational activities—the team works to restore routine, stability and long-term well-being.

“Online abuse can take many forms, from the non-consensual sharing of intimate images to cyberbullying and sustained online harassment. In such situations, a survivor's immediate priority is often to have the offending content or account removed from digital platforms and that’s where we help them till all of it is taken down from the Internet,” shares Siddharth Pillai, co-founder and director.

He adds that beyond the online attack itself, survivors frequently experience intense emotional distress, grappling with fears of judgment, stigma and the impact on their personal, academic or professional lives. They may also be unsure about the legal process, including how and where to report the abuse. To address these challenges, the NGO runs Meri Trustline (6363176363), a safety helpline that offers immediate support through phone, text message and WhatsApp. Instead of relying on automated responses, the helpline connects survivors directly with trained counsellors who provide emotional support, guidance on content takedown and assistance with navigating legal and reporting procedures.

Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, documentary filmmaker |

Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, documentary filmmaker, shares, “Having seen RATI Foundation's work at close quarters, what has struck me most is the empathy and seriousness with which they listen to children and adolescents, before they formulate a course of action. Through their initiatives like Meri Trustline, onground workshops, research and casework they are not only supporting those affected by online abuse but also equipping young people with the tools to navigate the digital world safely.”